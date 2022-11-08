Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
All southbound lanes on I5 closed south of Grants Pass due to jackknifed commercial truck
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATE @ 9:10 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the fast lane of traffic south of Grants Pass after crews were able to pull the trailers to the side. ODOT said drivers should expect delays and drive with caution as emergency crews remain on...
KDRV
I-5 southbound reopened between Rogue River and Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's Southwest Oregon advisory tonight (Thursday night) is updated, saying the left-hand lane of southbound Interstate 5 is open now. ODOT says Interstate 5 at mile post 52 southbound, just south of Grants Pass, has its southbound fast lane open to traffic after...
kymkemp.com
[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka
A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
KTVL
Firefighters at scene of structure fire in White City
WHITE CITY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Dispatch has confirmed fire personnel is at the scene of a structure fire in White City. Officials say calls first came in around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The fire is located at 7975 11th Street, White City, OR 97503. This is a...
kymkemp.com
Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department
Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
KTVL
Roseburg Forest Products resumes operations in Weed two months after Mill Fire
WEED, CA. — Roseburg Forest Products has resumed full operations of their veneer manufacturing plant in Weed, nearly 70 days after the devastating Mill Fire. According to a Roseburg press release, 145 employees will return to full schedules, with newly implemented safety procedures approved by city and county leaders. According to the release, the re-opening comes with approval from CAL FIRE, Siskiyou's Office of Emergency Services, the Siskiyou County Planning Department, and fire investigators within the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
actionnewsnow.com
All northbound lanes blocked on Interstate 5 south of Dunsmuir
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif- All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed due to multiple spinouts, Caltrans said. The blockage is just south of Dunsmuir. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with new information on-air and online.
KTVL
Construction worker speaks out after hit-and-run accident on I-5
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon construction worker who was sideswiped by a semi-truck while working on I-5 is speaking out, asking drivers to slow down and pay attention while they are behind the wheel. Douglas Noyes Jr. and his work crew were setting up a lane closure on...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
tourcounsel.com
Burney Falls in Redding, California (with Map & Photos)
President Theodore Roosevelt Jr. dubbed Burney Falls, a 113- foot waterfall in Northern California's McArthur-Burney Falls State Park, the "eighth wonder of the world." When you see that it pumps 379 million liters of water a day, you understand why. In addition, it is also easy to get to it....
kymkemp.com
Crash off Hwy 255
At 10:14 p.m., emergency personnel received word that a vehicle had gone into the water on Hwy 255 near Young Lane west of Arcata. A dispatcher requested that firefighters respond with swimmers. However, when firefighters arrived on scene about 10:35 p.m., they found one vehicle off the roadway but no one trapped in the vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday
Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
actionnewsnow.com
Family escapes early-morning house fire in West Redding
WEST REDDING, Calif. - A home west of Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Olney Park Lane near Serene Drive in the Centerville area. CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the attached garage of the home. No one was...
kymkemp.com
High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene
A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: I-5 open at Fawndale, Caltrans screening trucks for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 8, 3:46 PM:. Traffic is slowing on Interstate 5, north of Redding, due to chain screenings in the Fawndale area. Caltrans says all vehicles are allowed to pass, however, all trucks and vehicles with trailers are being screened for chains at Exit 689.
KTVL
Measure 110 funding beginning to be dispersed to Southern Oregon recovery centers
SOUTHERN OREGON — Nearly two years after voters in Oregon approved the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, also known as measure 110, funding from the measure is beginning to be dispersed to Southern Oregon addiction resource centers. After voters approved the measure in 2020, it took several steps...
KTVL
Happy Valley attempted murder update: local says suspects have checkered pasts
SHASTA COUNTY — Over Halloween Weekend, Oct. 30, two Shasta Lake women reportedly strangled and beat a 14-year-old girl during a house party in Happy Valley. This past Tuesday, the suspects were arrested after a video of the altercation began circulating around social media. The two suspects, 27-year-old Courtney...
ksro.com
Woman Arrested After Car Chase from Healdsburg to Santa Rosa
Healdsburg police have arrested a Eureka woman after a 15 minute chase that ended in a crash. Early Wednesday morning near the intersection of Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road, police tried to pull over a green Subaru Outback that had been reported stolen. The car didn’t pull over but instead sped up and went onto Highway 101 going south. The car weaved through multiple lanes and reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when the Subaru took the College Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa and crashed into a box next to a traffic pole.The driver, 26-year-old Sara Fuller, ran away from the car and crossed the highway on foot before being arrested at a nearby Shell station. Before going to jail, Fuller was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
kymkemp.com
22-Year-Old Arrested After Crash Following High Speed Chase Yesterday
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 9, 2022, at about 8:44 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in...
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
Comments / 0