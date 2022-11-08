Industry insiders are currently buzzing about the Beauty Beat, an exciting new two-day festival. Unlike most festivals, however, this is the UK’s only luxe – yet still accessible – beauty festival dedicated to people of colour, a demographic still on the margins of this industry. Expect panel talks, big brands (NARS, Laura Mercier, Fenty and more) and impressive goody bags. It’s happening in London across the first weekend of December. And while it is mostly centering on people of colour, everyone is welcome. thebeautybeat.co.uk.

