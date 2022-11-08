4,000 feet of stormwater channel fencing upgrades installed

On Monday, October 17, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) issued a statement that the expected bus strike had been canceled. The workers planned strike was set to begin at 12 A.M., which would have put a stop to routes across the area and created many difficulties for those who ride the bus to school or work. On Wednesday, November 2 the OCTA sent out an alert to all students that there will be limited bus service as soon as 4 P.M. The alert also stated that there would be no service on November 3 due to the strike.

