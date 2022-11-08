ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

4,000 feet of stormwater channel fencing upgrades installed

Santa Ana, California
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PacMo_0j3MWrSj00

As part of the Revive Santa Ana Program, the City of Santa Ana Public Works Agency has installed approximately 4,000 linear feet of new security fencing along City-owned stormwater drainage channels. When it rains, stormwater carries trash, debris, and other pollutants through the City’s stormdrain system and out to the ocean. The purpose of the new fencing is to prevent trespassing into the channels, reduce trash and debris, and improve water quality. To learn more about what you can do to help protect water quality, please visit www.santa-ana.org/stormwater-management or https://h2oc.org/.

