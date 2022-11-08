Read full article on original website
ihodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Leaves FTX as Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US as the platform reportedly owes its users around $10 billion. According to a published statement on Twitter, approximately 130 firms...
ihodl.com
Bahamas Regulator Freezes FTX's Assets
The Bahamas Securities and Exchange Commission has frozen the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and affiliated entities, and has suspended the company's license in the country. The courts will reportedly consider conditional liquidation of the organization, which is necessary "to preserve assets and stabilize the company." According to the...
ihodl.com
Bahamian Police Targets FTX's Bankman-Fried: Report
Troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX is facing another scrutiny from regulators as Bahamian police interviewed the exchange's head Sam Bankman-Fried on Saturday, Bloomberg reports, citing sources close to the matter. Although no details were...
ihodl.com
SkyBridge Capital Wants to Buy Back Stake From FTX as Exchange Collapses
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital wants to buy back its stake from collapse cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Reuters reports. In a commentary to media, Scaramucci said that his legal team and other partners "are working...
ihodl.com
BlockFi Suspends Withdrawals Amid FTX Crisis
Lending platform BlockFi has recently reported it will restrict trading due to a lack of clarity regarding the situation of FTX and Alameda Research. The company has suspended withdrawals and advised users to...
ihodl.com
FTX CEO: The Value of FTX Assets Exceeds Customer Deposits
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has said the value of the platform's assets outweighs customer liabilities, and the liquidity crisis has not affected the US division of the cryptocurrency exchange. He has written:. "I'm sorry. That's the biggest thing. I fucked up, and should have done better. My...
ihodl.com
Coinbase Lays Off More than 60 Employees
US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has laid off more than 60 employees and continues to optimize its staff amid the market downturn, CoinDesk has reported citing a company representative. According to him, the reductions have affected the recruiting and institutional divisions.
