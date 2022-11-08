November 7 – TD Arena – Charleston, S.C. Overall thoughts after tough opening loss. "Yeah, a tough game. Charleston played a hard game and credit to them. The first half, we didn't match their physicality. They had 11 offensive rebounds in the half which is tough for us. You see 21 turnovers on the stat sheet and it's hard to overcome that. We have to continue to get better and be ready for the next one."

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO