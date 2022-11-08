Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Sweep to SoCon Champ ETSU on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) decision to Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Macllelan Gym. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 15-15 overall and 9-6 in league play. ETSU improves to 20-7 overall and 14-1 in the...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Oakland City in Home Opener on Thursday Night
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team opens up the 2022-23 home schedule with a matchup against NAIA member Oakland City (Ind.) on Thursday night inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7PM. Chattanooga (0-1) is looking to bounce back from Monday night's 85-78 loss at College of Charleston...
gomocs.com
Volleyball Hosts SoCon Regular Season Champ ETSU in Home Finale on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team wraps up its home schedule for the 2022 season when they play host to rival and Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Maclellan Gymnasium. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Chattanooga (15-14, 9-5 SoCon)...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Heads to Belmont for Road Test
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will head to Nashville Wednesday for a mid-week tilt at Belmont for the Bruins season-opener. Chattanooga opened the season Monday night with a 65-39 win over Young Harris at the Roundhouse. The win was the first for Shawn Poppie in his head coaching debut.
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Look Ahead at Saturday’s Matchup with #9 Samford
Ailym Ford and the Chattanooga Mocs face off with Samford for Senior Day at Finley Stadium Saturday. GAME NOTES | TUESDAY PRESS CONFERENCE | GAME WEEK PRIMER | TICKETS. CHATTANOOGA---The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are back in action Saturday for Senior Day at Finley Stadium. The regular season home finale sees a visit from No. 9 Samford. The Mocs and Bulldogs are part of a pivotal Saturday in the Southern Conference race.
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes - Charleston
November 7 – TD Arena – Charleston, S.C. - Chattanooga falls to 0-1 on the season… Charleston opens the season 1-0. - Chattanooga falls in its season opener for the first time since November 5, 2019… 79-68 loss at EKU… that team would go on to win the next three games… finished the season 20-13.
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Signs Three in Early Period
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of three to the 2023-24 roster. Poppie expanded his reach with his new class getting Hannah Kohn and Eleecia Carter from Florida and Caia Elisaldez from California. 5-7 • Guard • Winter Garden, Fla. • Lake...
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes - Charleston
November 7 – TD Arena – Charleston, S.C. Overall thoughts after tough opening loss. "Yeah, a tough game. Charleston played a hard game and credit to them. The first half, we didn't match their physicality. They had 11 offensive rebounds in the half which is tough for us. You see 21 turnovers on the stat sheet and it's hard to overcome that. We have to continue to get better and be ready for the next one."
