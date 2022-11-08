Read full article on original website
gomocs.com
Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Sweep to SoCon Champ ETSU on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) decision to Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Macllelan Gym. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 15-15 overall and 9-6 in league play. ETSU improves to 20-7 overall and 14-1 in the...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Oakland City in Home Opener on Thursday Night
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team opens up the 2022-23 home schedule with a matchup against NAIA member Oakland City (Ind.) on Thursday night inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7PM. Chattanooga (0-1) is looking to bounce back from Monday night's 85-78 loss at College of Charleston...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Heads to Belmont for Road Test
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will head to Nashville Wednesday for a mid-week tilt at Belmont for the Bruins season-opener. Chattanooga opened the season Monday night with a 65-39 win over Young Harris at the Roundhouse. The win was the first for Shawn Poppie in his head coaching debut.
gomocs.com
Postgame Quotes - Charleston
November 7 – TD Arena – Charleston, S.C. Overall thoughts after tough opening loss. "Yeah, a tough game. Charleston played a hard game and credit to them. The first half, we didn't match their physicality. They had 11 offensive rebounds in the half which is tough for us. You see 21 turnovers on the stat sheet and it's hard to overcome that. We have to continue to get better and be ready for the next one."
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball’s Strong Second Half Effort Falls Short in 85-78 Loss at Charleston on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team fell behind early in the first half and chipped its way back in the second half, but eventually fell to College of Charleston 85-78 in the 2022-23 season opener on Monday night in front of 4,006 fans inside TD Arena. Chattanooga...
gomocs.com
Volleyball Hosts SoCon Regular Season Champ ETSU in Home Finale on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team wraps up its home schedule for the 2022 season when they play host to rival and Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Maclellan Gymnasium. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Chattanooga (15-14, 9-5 SoCon)...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Signs Three in Early Period
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of three to the 2023-24 roster. Poppie expanded his reach with his new class getting Hannah Kohn and Eleecia Carter from Florida and Caia Elisaldez from California. 5-7 • Guard • Winter Garden, Fla. • Lake...
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Look Ahead at Saturday’s Matchup with #9 Samford
Ailym Ford and the Chattanooga Mocs face off with Samford for Senior Day at Finley Stadium Saturday. GAME NOTES | TUESDAY PRESS CONFERENCE | GAME WEEK PRIMER | TICKETS. CHATTANOOGA---The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are back in action Saturday for Senior Day at Finley Stadium. The regular season home finale sees a visit from No. 9 Samford. The Mocs and Bulldogs are part of a pivotal Saturday in the Southern Conference race.
live5news.com
Lowcountry high school football playoffs - Round 2 scores
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With nasty weather moving in, games all around the Lowcountry are being moved to different days. Check back here all weekend for the latest updates, scores and highlights. 5-A 2nd round. Ft. Dorchester 46, Berkeley 0 - The Patriots advance to the 3rd round with the...
gomocs.com
Mocs Run Past Young Harris
CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball took a simple axiom really seriously…"you only get one chance to make a first impression." The ladies took it to heart starting the Coach Shawn Poppie Era off with a 65-39 win over Young Harris Monday night in McKenzie Arena. Yazz Wazeerud-Din led all...
live5news.com
Johnny Waters resigns as head football coach at First Baptist
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Baptist head football coach Johnny Waters announced he is resigning from the school effective immediately. Waters spent 9 seasons as the head coach of the Hurricanes and led the program to the top moments in the schools history including 3 trips to the SCISA state championship games.
counton2.com
Johnny Waters opens up about his resignation
After 9 seasons as head coach at First Baptist, Johnny Waters has stepped down. After 9 seasons as head coach at First Baptist, Johnny Waters has stepped down. Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina …. Scientists concerned over damage to South Carolina beaches, dunes caused by Tropical Storm Nicole.
North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
live5news.com
Police: Mt. Pleasant officer placed on administrative leave
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend. Andrew Scott, 37, was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member on Nov. 6. Scott was arrested by the Isle of Palm Police Department for domestic violence...
live5news.com
Withdrawn candidate wins, leaving questions for school board
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The votes have been counted and, while at least seven of the nine seats will be occupied by new board members, we still don’t know the final composition of the Charleston County School Board just yet. In District 6, incumbent Erica Cokley won reelection....
Hanahan traffic stop leads to drugs, firearm discovery
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Goose Creek man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in his vehicle. According to the Hanahan Police Department (HPD), officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on North Rhett Avenue on Nov. 5. During the stop, officers […]
