Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes - Charleston
November 7 – TD Arena – Charleston, S.C. - Chattanooga falls to 0-1 on the season… Charleston opens the season 1-0. - Chattanooga falls in its season opener for the first time since November 5, 2019… 79-68 loss at EKU… that team would go on to win the next three games… finished the season 20-13.
gomocs.com
Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Sweep to SoCon Champ ETSU on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) decision to Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Macllelan Gym. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 15-15 overall and 9-6 in league play. ETSU improves to 20-7 overall and 14-1 in the...
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Oakland City in Home Opener on Thursday Night
CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team opens up the 2022-23 home schedule with a matchup against NAIA member Oakland City (Ind.) on Thursday night inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7PM. Chattanooga (0-1) is looking to bounce back from Monday night's 85-78 loss at College of Charleston...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Signs Three in Early Period
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of three to the 2023-24 roster. Poppie expanded his reach with his new class getting Hannah Kohn and Eleecia Carter from Florida and Caia Elisaldez from California. 5-7 • Guard • Winter Garden, Fla. • Lake...
gomocs.com
Women's Basketball Heads to Belmont for Road Test
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will head to Nashville Wednesday for a mid-week tilt at Belmont for the Bruins season-opener. Chattanooga opened the season Monday night with a 65-39 win over Young Harris at the Roundhouse. The win was the first for Shawn Poppie in his head coaching debut.
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball’s Strong Second Half Effort Falls Short in 85-78 Loss at Charleston on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team fell behind early in the first half and chipped its way back in the second half, but eventually fell to College of Charleston 85-78 in the 2022-23 season opener on Monday night in front of 4,006 fans inside TD Arena. Chattanooga...
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Look Ahead at Saturday’s Matchup with #9 Samford
Ailym Ford and the Chattanooga Mocs face off with Samford for Senior Day at Finley Stadium Saturday. GAME NOTES | TUESDAY PRESS CONFERENCE | GAME WEEK PRIMER | TICKETS. CHATTANOOGA---The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are back in action Saturday for Senior Day at Finley Stadium. The regular season home finale sees a visit from No. 9 Samford. The Mocs and Bulldogs are part of a pivotal Saturday in the Southern Conference race.
gomocs.com
Volleyball Hosts SoCon Regular Season Champ ETSU in Home Finale on Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team wraps up its home schedule for the 2022 season when they play host to rival and Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Maclellan Gymnasium. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Chattanooga (15-14, 9-5 SoCon)...
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Powerball jackpot is huge at $1.9 billion (yes, billion)
The drawing for the huge record jackpot is tonight. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. The last Powerball winner was Aug. 3 — and the jackpot has been growing since then. State officials say South Carolinians are spending millions on boosting the jackpot. On Thursday, for...
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
WTVC
Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
abcnews4.com
2 transported after head-on collision north of Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A head-on collision on Sidneys Road Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11 a.m., a car and truck collided at a curve in the roadway while traveling in opposite directions, officials say. First responders arrived...
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Warnings issued along the South Carolina coast ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
counton2.com
GCSO announces monthlong traffic checkpoints
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced plans to conduct at least one traffic safety checkpoint daily over the next 30 days. According to GCSO, deputies will be on roadways throughout the county for the next month working to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
WTVC
Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
WDEF
Man seriously injured in Westside shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on the Westside. It happened in the 800 block of West 14th Street Court after midnight. A 64 year old man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. But police do not have many details of the shooting yet. If you have any...
WTVC
Crash shuts down I-75 northbound lanes near Ooltewah exit Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to the TDOT Smartway cameras, a crash is being reported on I-75 northbound near the Ooltewah exit. Crews have all northbound lanes blocked as EMS and law enforcement arrive on the scene. We have reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information. WATCH:
4 young people shot at South Carolina apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four young people were shot early Sunday at the Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley, Charleston police said. Neighbors called police at about 3:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots, police said. When officers arrived, they found three males and a female who had “gunshot wounds to various parts of the body. Police […]
Deputies investigating after human remains found in South Carolina mobile home destroyed by fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Human remains were found inside a mobile home in Hollywood that was destroyed by fire Thursday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. There is no indication of arson or foul play in the fire, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the home on Edgar Tumbleson Road, but […]
WTVC
Chattanooga Police investigating Sunday morning homicide; One teenager shot multiple times
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide which they say took place early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Block Street. When they got there, CPD says one teenager was found with multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to a...
Comments / 0