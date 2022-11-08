ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gomocs.com

Postgame Notes - Charleston

November 7 – TD Arena – Charleston, S.C. - Chattanooga falls to 0-1 on the season… Charleston opens the season 1-0. - Chattanooga falls in its season opener for the first time since November 5, 2019… 79-68 loss at EKU… that team would go on to win the next three games… finished the season 20-13.
gomocs.com

Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Sweep to SoCon Champ ETSU on Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA — The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-23) decision to Southern Conference regular season champion ETSU on Wednesday night inside Macllelan Gym. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 15-15 overall and 9-6 in league play. ETSU improves to 20-7 overall and 14-1 in the...
gomocs.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts Oakland City in Home Opener on Thursday Night

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team opens up the 2022-23 home schedule with a matchup against NAIA member Oakland City (Ind.) on Thursday night inside McKenzie Arena. Tip-off is set for 7PM. Chattanooga (0-1) is looking to bounce back from Monday night's 85-78 loss at College of Charleston...
gomocs.com

Women's Basketball Signs Three in Early Period

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- Chattanooga Mocs women's basketball head coach Shawn Poppie announced the addition of three to the 2023-24 roster. Poppie expanded his reach with his new class getting Hannah Kohn and Eleecia Carter from Florida and Caia Elisaldez from California. 5-7 • Guard • Winter Garden, Fla. • Lake...
gomocs.com

Women's Basketball Heads to Belmont for Road Test

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team will head to Nashville Wednesday for a mid-week tilt at Belmont for the Bruins season-opener. Chattanooga opened the season Monday night with a 65-39 win over Young Harris at the Roundhouse. The win was the first for Shawn Poppie in his head coaching debut.
gomocs.com

PREVIEW: Look Ahead at Saturday’s Matchup with #9 Samford

Ailym Ford and the Chattanooga Mocs face off with Samford for Senior Day at Finley Stadium Saturday. GAME NOTES | TUESDAY PRESS CONFERENCE | GAME WEEK PRIMER | TICKETS. CHATTANOOGA---The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs are back in action Saturday for Senior Day at Finley Stadium. The regular season home finale sees a visit from No. 9 Samford. The Mocs and Bulldogs are part of a pivotal Saturday in the Southern Conference race.
WTVC

Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
abcnews4.com

2 transported after head-on collision north of Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A head-on collision on Sidneys Road Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11 a.m., a car and truck collided at a curve in the roadway while traveling in opposite directions, officials say. First responders arrived...
counton2.com

GCSO announces monthlong traffic checkpoints

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced plans to conduct at least one traffic safety checkpoint daily over the next 30 days. According to GCSO, deputies will be on roadways throughout the county for the next month working to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.
WTVC

Man charged with raping, kidnapping in woman in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman who met a man while he was serving hot dogs to people near but not inside Chattanooga's Community Kitchen says he took her clothes, raped her, and held her against his will at his apartment for several hours. Chattanooga Police arrested 66-year-old Kenneth Jones,...
WDEF

Man seriously injured in Westside shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting on the Westside. It happened in the 800 block of West 14th Street Court after midnight. A 64 year old man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. But police do not have many details of the shooting yet. If you have any...
WBTW News13

4 young people shot at South Carolina apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four young people were shot early Sunday at the Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley, Charleston police said. Neighbors called police at about 3:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots, police said. When officers arrived, they found three males and a female who had “gunshot wounds to various parts of the body. Police […]
