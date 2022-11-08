Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.

“My favorite thing is when a, when a three-year-old is just throwing down the f-bomb in a song,” he added. “Has no idea that that’s, that’s, Yeah. Um, but no, it’s, it’s, I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, almost family. And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Oh, oh this isn’t a hobby.'”

Blake and Ryan’s relationship with “Aunt Taylor” is behind the latest rumor surrounding the upcoming Deadpool 3. Swifties noticed that the Deadpool 3 teaser trailer was shot in the same house where Taylor filmed her All Too Well: The Short Film. While Hugh Jackman is set to reprise the role of Wolverine, Taylor will not be in the film, according to Ryan. He did say he would “of course” be open to working with her on a project in the future. “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius,” he said.

Blake, Taylor, and Ryan go back. Blake and Taylor first connected in 2015, and from there, a strong friendship blossomed. The three support each other’s projects – Blake and Ryan attended the Tribeca premiere of All Too Well, and Taylor referenced their children — James, 6, Inez, 4 and 2-year-old Betty – on her folklore album.

In September, Blake shared a series of photos to Instagram shortly after she revealed she was pregnant with her and Ryan’s fourth child. The post featured “photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone” and featured one photo of Blake and Taylor in a warm embrace.