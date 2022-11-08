It's that time of year again for giving to those in need and I'm all about helping our community here on the SouthCoast. Each year, the United Way of Greater New Bedford alongside Fun 107 and WBSM gather together to collect as many canned food goods and nonperishables for families in need for the Thanksgiving season. All in all, it's a volunteer effort to create holiday meals for the less fortunate and that alone is awarding. It's called the 'Hunger Heroes' food drive and it impacts the community in such a huge way.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO