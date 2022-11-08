ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Jack Spillane on the November 8 Election in New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

Jack Spillane loves politics and enjoys covering elections. The New Bedford Light columnist is right in his element this week with the November 8 election just days away. Spillane dropped by Townsquare Sunday this week to share some last-minute observations on the election. In Spillane's opinion, the race for Bristol County Sheriff may be closer than most people think.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning

After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Wind Farm Starts Laying Cable, Others Paused

NEW BEDFORD — The country's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm project, Vineyard Wind, has started laying cable offshore from its New Bedford operations base — even as two other large-scale wind projects in the state have pressed pause. Colin Young of the State House News Service reports that...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

The Unofficial Theme Song for the United Way of Greater New Bedford’s ‘Hunger Heroes’ Food Drive

It's that time of year again for giving to those in need and I'm all about helping our community here on the SouthCoast. Each year, the United Way of Greater New Bedford alongside Fun 107 and WBSM gather together to collect as many canned food goods and nonperishables for families in need for the Thanksgiving season. All in all, it's a volunteer effort to create holiday meals for the less fortunate and that alone is awarding. It's called the 'Hunger Heroes' food drive and it impacts the community in such a huge way.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford School Closed Today Due to Power Outage

NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — The William H. Taylor School in New Bedford's South End will be closed today due to a power outage. The announcement was made this morning by Arthur Motta, spokesperson for New Bedford Public Schools. WBSM's Top SouthCoast Stories 10/31 - 11/6. These are the...
FUN 107

Salon 20 Run Entirely by Students Opens 11/9 in New Bedford

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-Technical High School is ready to unveil its brand new salon that will be open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Salon 20 will be the new cosmetology shop for juniors and seniors of GNBRVT, where they will put down their pencils and pick up their scissors for a hands-on learning experience.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

A New-Look Zeiterion Coming to New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

Officials at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center recently announced a new $24 million renovation to New Bedford's historic downtown theater, intended to greatly enhance the experience for theatergoers, visitors, and students. The project was announced last month during a celebration of the Z's 40th anniversary. Rosemary Gill, President and CEO...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Illuminated Boat Parade in Newport Harbor Brings Holiday Spirit to Life

The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor on Friday, November 25th for a spectacle of holiday magic along the waterfront. This year marks the 25th annual parade where boats of all sizes set sail in the harbor, adorned with holiday lights and Christmas spirit. Free to enjoy, the boats begin their journey at Newport Yacht Club, then travel south along the downtown waterfront and turn around to return to the Goat Island Causeway area.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Westport Welder, 93, Builds Tribute To Donald J. Trump

A recent construction detour in Westport forced me to take an unexpected turn onto some unfamiliar turf. What I found along the way was simply amazing. Not only is the scenery on the backroads of Westport an eye-popping experience, but there is usually enough going on to fill all of the senses. This is farm country, after all, and that means cows and horses and all that comes -- and goes -- with it.
WESTPORT, MA
FUN 107

Wounded Mattapoisett Veteran Rebecca Mann Being Honored in Big Way

Mattapoisett's Rebecca Mann joined the Army to serve a greater purpose. In 2014, during her second deployment to Afghanistan, she sustained injuries to her right foot. Reconstructive surgeries were not successful. Mann, normally with an active lifestyle, was in constant pain for a few years, and was ultimately told her foot would have to be amputated.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Raynham Man Killed in Taunton Murder

TAUNTON — A Raynham man has been fatally shot in a homicide that took place in Taunton early Sunday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The office said 38-year-old Ross Copeland has died from an apparent gunshot wound after he was rushed to Morton Hospital at around 1:38 a.m. Sunday.
TAUNTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy