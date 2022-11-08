Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
New Bedford’s Hatch Street Artists to Show Their Stuff [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The life of an artist is never easy, at least at the start of their careers. They often make very little money, and it can be a struggle to establish their place in local commerce. That's why a place like the Hatch Street Studios in New Bedford is so important.
A New Bedford Army Veteran Explains the True Meaning of Veteran’s Day [AUDIO]
After speaking with Retired Army Sargeant Chris Gomes, I have a whole new perspective on Veterans day. I sat down with the South End native who joined the army back in 2003 and retired in 2020. He's a graduate of New Bedford Vocational Technical High School and was brave enough to talk about his past. This is his story:
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
Business Students Connect During SouthCoast Entrepreneur Week [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Students from the Charlton College of Business at UMass Dartmouth will be learning more about the world of business next week during SouthCoast Entrepreneur Week. The students will be taking part in activities throughout the region that will focus on the strength and power of small businesses in our area.
Jack Spillane on the November 8 Election in New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Jack Spillane loves politics and enjoys covering elections. The New Bedford Light columnist is right in his element this week with the November 8 election just days away. Spillane dropped by Townsquare Sunday this week to share some last-minute observations on the election. In Spillane's opinion, the race for Bristol County Sheriff may be closer than most people think.
You Will Always Get Your Steps In Living at This Unique Boston Condo
A housing unit in Boston is catching a lot of buzz online and not for the reasons you may think. Zillow Gone Wild recently shared the listing, and while the interior appears pretty simple and practical, the geometric, cascading exterior has a lot of people talking. Zillow Gone Wild is...
New Bedford Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn Is Resigning
After a high-profile tenure on the New Bedford City Council, Ward 3 City Councilor Hugh Dunn announced on WBSM’s SouthCoast Tonight with Chris McCarthy and Marcus Ferro that he is resigning from the City Council effective Dec. 1, 2022. Dunn, a licensed attorney since 2013, recently began working at...
New Bedford Wind Farm Starts Laying Cable, Others Paused
NEW BEDFORD — The country's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm project, Vineyard Wind, has started laying cable offshore from its New Bedford operations base — even as two other large-scale wind projects in the state have pressed pause. Colin Young of the State House News Service reports that...
A Holiday Celebration at the New Bedford Ballet [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
I was surprised to learn recently that a couple of people I talked with had never heard of the New Bedford Ballet Theater Company. New Bedford Ballet has been around for 30 years, teaching youngsters – and older dancers, too – the art of ballet. It's a labor...
The Unofficial Theme Song for the United Way of Greater New Bedford’s ‘Hunger Heroes’ Food Drive
It's that time of year again for giving to those in need and I'm all about helping our community here on the SouthCoast. Each year, the United Way of Greater New Bedford alongside Fun 107 and WBSM gather together to collect as many canned food goods and nonperishables for families in need for the Thanksgiving season. All in all, it's a volunteer effort to create holiday meals for the less fortunate and that alone is awarding. It's called the 'Hunger Heroes' food drive and it impacts the community in such a huge way.
New Bedford School Closed Today Due to Power Outage
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — The William H. Taylor School in New Bedford's South End will be closed today due to a power outage. The announcement was made this morning by Arthur Motta, spokesperson for New Bedford Public Schools. WBSM's Top SouthCoast Stories 10/31 - 11/6. These are the...
Salon 20 Run Entirely by Students Opens 11/9 in New Bedford
Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational-Technical High School is ready to unveil its brand new salon that will be open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Salon 20 will be the new cosmetology shop for juniors and seniors of GNBRVT, where they will put down their pencils and pick up their scissors for a hands-on learning experience.
Former New Bedford School Committee Member Appointed to Lead Housing Department
NEW BEDFORD — A former New Bedford School Committee member has been named as the city's next Housing and Community Development director, the mayor's office announced in a press release Friday. Mayor Jon Mitchell appointed Joshua Amaral, currently the Assistant Executive Director of People Acting in Community Endeavors (PACE),...
A New-Look Zeiterion Coming to New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Officials at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center recently announced a new $24 million renovation to New Bedford's historic downtown theater, intended to greatly enhance the experience for theatergoers, visitors, and students. The project was announced last month during a celebration of the Z's 40th anniversary. Rosemary Gill, President and CEO...
Someone in New Bedford Is Leaving Mysterious Tissue Paper Flowers on Car Windshields
Can somebody please tell me why people in New Bedford love leaving random mystery items on cars? This isn't the first or even the second time something strange has been placed on my windshield, although this time it happened to my fiancee. I've had random things such as Pokemon plush...
Illuminated Boat Parade in Newport Harbor Brings Holiday Spirit to Life
The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor on Friday, November 25th for a spectacle of holiday magic along the waterfront. This year marks the 25th annual parade where boats of all sizes set sail in the harbor, adorned with holiday lights and Christmas spirit. Free to enjoy, the boats begin their journey at Newport Yacht Club, then travel south along the downtown waterfront and turn around to return to the Goat Island Causeway area.
Westport Welder, 93, Builds Tribute To Donald J. Trump
A recent construction detour in Westport forced me to take an unexpected turn onto some unfamiliar turf. What I found along the way was simply amazing. Not only is the scenery on the backroads of Westport an eye-popping experience, but there is usually enough going on to fill all of the senses. This is farm country, after all, and that means cows and horses and all that comes -- and goes -- with it.
Wounded Mattapoisett Veteran Rebecca Mann Being Honored in Big Way
Mattapoisett's Rebecca Mann joined the Army to serve a greater purpose. In 2014, during her second deployment to Afghanistan, she sustained injuries to her right foot. Reconstructive surgeries were not successful. Mann, normally with an active lifestyle, was in constant pain for a few years, and was ultimately told her foot would have to be amputated.
Raynham Man Killed in Taunton Murder
TAUNTON — A Raynham man has been fatally shot in a homicide that took place in Taunton early Sunday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The office said 38-year-old Ross Copeland has died from an apparent gunshot wound after he was rushed to Morton Hospital at around 1:38 a.m. Sunday.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0