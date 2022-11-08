All eyes are on nonfiction films tonight, as the Critics Choice Documentary Awards are taking place in New York City. The ceremony highlights the best feature, short, and television documentaries, pitting blockbusters like “The Beatles: Get Back” and “Moonage Daydream” against smaller Oscar contenders like “Descendant” and “Fire of Love.” The ceremony serves as an early battleground in the Best Documentary Feature race, so it’s a can’t-miss event for Oscar watchers. Keep reading for the complete list of nominees from the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards. Winners have been bolded. BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “Aftershock” (Hulu/Onyx Collective) “The Automat” (A Slice of Pie Productions) “Descendant” (Netflix) “Fire...

24 MINUTES AGO