‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
‘Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
The box office roared back to life with the long-awaited release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The Marvel sequel earned $180 million in ticket sales from more than 4,396 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from The Walt Disney Co. on Sunday, making it the second biggest opening of the year behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Overseas, it brought in an additional $150 million from 50 territories, bringing its worldwide total to $330 million.
Real superhero: Durham teacher rents theater so students can watch Wakanda Forever
DURHAM, N.C. — A lot of Marvel fans are excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie goes way behind heroes vs. villains, and puts something important on display: Representation. That's why a high school English teacher – one of the real superheroes in our community – put together...
‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Breaks Down Homage to Italian Cinema and Why Jennifer Coolidge Had to Come to Italy
On the third episode of “The White Lotus” Season 2, a group of American tourists visits a location from “The Godfather,” which leads to a multi-generational debate about the patriarchy. (“Men love ‘The Godfather’ because they feel emasculated by modern society,” recent college grad Albie tells his dad and grandfather.) But Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar-winning classic isn’t the only film referenced in Sunday’s installment. In fact, a striking moment featuring Aubrey Plaza under the steps of the Noto Cathedral is a shot-by-shot homage to a scene in Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1960 film “L’avventura,” starring Monica Vitti (who was name-dropped by Jennifer Coolidge...
See Who Won Big at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards (Winners List Updating Live)
All eyes are on nonfiction films tonight, as the Critics Choice Documentary Awards are taking place in New York City. The ceremony highlights the best feature, short, and television documentaries, pitting blockbusters like “The Beatles: Get Back” and “Moonage Daydream” against smaller Oscar contenders like “Descendant” and “Fire of Love.” The ceremony serves as an early battleground in the Best Documentary Feature race, so it’s a can’t-miss event for Oscar watchers. Keep reading for the complete list of nominees from the 2022 Critics Choice Documentary Awards. Winners have been bolded. BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “Aftershock” (Hulu/Onyx Collective) “The Automat” (A Slice of Pie Productions) “Descendant” (Netflix) “Fire...
Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport
PARIS — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart...
