The Significance of Braids, or Cornrows

Source: getty / Getty

The history of blacks date back to the very existence of this earth!

But lets fast forward to where the importance of cornrows come in. According to a few social media post that are circulating across the gram, it is being said that during a time of slavery cornrows were used to help slaves escapes.

Braiding maps in cornrows would give slaves an escape route! You find that interesting right? Imagine us women who would take a lot of backlash for wearing our hair in cornrows.

Well now you can rock any braided hair with dignity because there is significance to the styles we were. Food would even be braided into the hair to feed slaves while they were on the run.

Do you love rocking cornrows?