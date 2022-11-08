Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America
We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now
One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
Here’s How To Stay On TV’s Yellowstone Ranch, Just 6 Hours From Boise
It's finally here! Idahoans have patiently awaited the Season 5 premiere of the Paramount Network's hit Yellowstone. Sure, we've had the prequel series 1883, but nothing is better than seeing Kevin Costner play the hero... or the villain. After four full seasons, I still root for this guy, even though he's not good.
What Happens If You Go Full ‘Home Alone’ in Idaho?
The holidays are upon us and if you're anything like our family, you're already streaming the season's classics in your home. For us, it's the Christmas classic 'Home Alone' and I recently re-watched Kevin McAllister throw down against the "Wet Bandits" with my kids. While my 2-year-old and newborn obviously didn't have much of an idea as to what was going on, it was my 4-year-old daughter who had the most questions including:
cohaitungchi.com
11 Unique Things to Do in Eagle Idaho
Eagle, Idaho, right outside of the state’s capital, has tons of great activities, services, and scenery that you don’t want to miss. From beautiful state parks and delicious food to relaxing spas and world-class sport options, you’re sure to find some of the best things to do in Eagle.
9 Boise Area Restaurants Serving Tasty Dine In Thanksgiving Dinners in 2022
Nothing beats the mouthwatering smells of Thanksgiving dinner pouring out of your kitchen. But there are a lot of things that beat prepping that meal or cleaning up after it!. Last year, a simple question in the Boise Food Finds group on Facebook spiraled out of control quickly. Someone posted "Best place for Thanksgiving dinner?" in the group that primarily discusses restaurant experiences in the Treasure Valley. A few people couldn't help but reply with something along the lines of "home with family."
Popular Boise Drive In Offers Free Burgers to Veterans
In case you have forgotten, November 11th is Veterans Day and there's never a better time to thank a veteran in your life or community. Established in 1954, the day is set to honor and remember the veterans that have fought for our nation's freedom. To look back over the years and see the threats, even in modern history, that have faced our nation--it's a true privilege to be able to sleep at night, as a civilian, knowing that there are and have been men and women taking the call at all hours of the day to keep us safe.
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
Boise Drivers Confess Which Vehicles They REALLY Hate
Surely you've been in this scenario: you get cut off (or insert other equally disrespectful driving maneuvers) and as soon as you lay eyes on the vehicle, you formulate what type of person is driving that vehicle. It's a fascinating process actually when you think about it. The caricature of this driver fills our minds and we may even blurt out a jab at the type of car that pulled that off!
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
Idaho’s Most Amazing Grilled Cheese Is Made With Waffles
Whoever thinks diamonds are a girl's best friend hasn't experienced the companionship of Waffle Love's grilled cheese waffles. And these aren't your everyday diner waffles, home slice. We're talking about two thiiick, delicious honeycomb-patterned griddle cakes. Just look at these Belgian beauties dazzling us like divas in the spotlight!. Love...
KIVI-TV
Clear and sunny day in store for Idaho
Remaining moisture in the region is creating some early morning fog in some of our valleys of Idaho. Areas of the Boise mountains and the west central mountains experience patchy fog, especially in the valleys closest to those higher elevations where the moisture gets trapped. Could make for some gorgeous photography, but also is a hazard on the roadways! Visibility is limited in some of the areas this morning due to the fog.
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths
Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
“I Have 4-Wheel Drive” Says Boise Man After Light Snow Dusting
Near disaster struck in the Treasure Valley just a day ago, as a light dusting of snow fell on the valley floor. Just two weeks into November and Idahoans are already feeling the wrath of winter, with temperatures dropping and the scent of Christmas already in the air. One wouldn't...
Veterans Day 2022 free meals and other deals for those who've served
BOISE, Idaho — Food and drink with the compliments of the house have become a tradition for many restaurants in Idaho and around the nation as a way of thanking veterans and those still serving in the U.S. military. Below is a list of offers from businesses operating in...
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
Post Register
Two Boise school fields vandalized
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0