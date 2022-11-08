MarginX, World’s First Community-Based Decentralized Exchange, Launches on Function X Blockchain

Read full article on original website
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whales Move Over $410 Million Amid Crypto Market Rout
Dogecoin ($DOGE) whales have been moving large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as monitoring services have found more than $400,000 million worth of it moved on-chain amid an ongoing crypto market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service Whale Alert,first spotted by Daily Hodl, Dogecoin whales have moved $410...
NYDIG Co-Founder Says ‘Do Not Invest’ in ‘Non-Bitcoin Crypto’ or ‘Non-Bitcoin DeFi’
Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Head of Research, recently wrote an article in which they explained why their firm “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. NYDIG is “a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, a holding...
Crypto Exchange FTX Outflows Neared 20,000 $BTC in a Day During Liquidity Crisis, Data Reveals
Data from leading cryptocurrency markets data provider CryptoCompare has revealed that during its liquidity crisis, popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX saw outflows of nearly 20,000 BTC. According to CrypotCompare’s deep dive into FTX’s insolvency and Binance’s move to sign a letter of intent to acquire the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX saw...
3 Reasons Why Binance’s Potential Acquisition of FTX Looks Less Likely Now
On Wednesday (9 November 2022), three pieces of news came out that may have dealt body blows to the chances of Binance deciding to go ahead with its plan to fully acquire FTX (but not FTX US). As CryptoGlobe reported yesterday, on 8 November 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
Ethereum ($ETH) Has Outperformed Other Asset Classes in October, Says CryptoCompare Research
October was a terrific month for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, as even during a challenging macroeconomic environment Ethereum ($ETH) saw its price surge by 18.4% after several positive developments for the cryptocurrency. According to CryptoCompare’s latest Asset Report, during the month of October, the price of Ethereum rose...
Bloomberg Strategist: In Aftermath of FTX Collapse, Bitcoin Could Revisit $10K Support
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on how the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire could impact Bitcoin price in the next several weeks. On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
Former Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Solana ($SOL) Price as ‘Very Interesting’ Over Forced Liquidations
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal has revealed that he sees the price of Solana ($SOL) as “very interesting” over the forced liquidations that led to increasing sell-offs in the cryptocurrency’s price. In a thread Pal shared with his nearly 1 million followers on the microblogging...
Kraken Founder on FTX CEO’s ‘Sociopathic Behavior’: “I’m really Trying To Control My Rage”
On Thursday (10 November 2022), Jesse Powell, Co-Founder (and former CEO) of crypto exchange Kraken found time to comment on the alleged actions of Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange FTX. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes...
Elon Explains Why He Did Not Believe That SBF Had $3 Billion ‘Liquid’ To Invest in Twitter
On Saturday (12 November 2012), SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed that back in April he had asked Morgan Stanley’s Michael Grimes if former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”) really had $3 billion in liquid assets to invest in Twitter. It all started when...
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price could Plunge to $13,000 Amid ‘Cascade of Margin Calls’, JPMorgan Strategists Say
Strategists at Wall Street giant JPMorgan have suggested that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could collapse to $13,000 amid a “cascade of margin calls” triggered by the liquidity crisis at popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to a report from Bloomberg, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a...
Web3 Angel Investor Jason Choi on the Mistakes of the ‘Crypto Genius’ Who Runs FTX
On Friday (11 November 2022), crypto-focused angel investor Jason Choi, who is Founder of the Blockcrunch podcast, shared his thoughts at the actions of Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX. Here is how a Vice report published yesterday described SBF:. “Thirty-year-old...
The web3 Gaming Company Kryptomon Partners With Unstoppable Domains
Leeuwarden, Netherlands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire. The web3 gaming company Kryptomon which develops the living-NFT-powered metaverse game combining Play-and-Earn gaming mechanics, announced today its partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of Web3 domains. The partnership features an exclusive collaboration between the two brands that will grant Kryptomon NFT holders...
