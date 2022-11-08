Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Takes Jab At AJ Styles In Unseen Footage From WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley has a tormenting force on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator has been known to take jabs at WWE Superstars and most recently, her latest target has been The Phenomenal AJ Styles, during his feud with Rhea’s group, The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows,...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Robbed At Gunpoint
Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic wrestlers in pro wrestling history. His career has taken him many places around the globe, wrestling for promotions in Canada, Japan and Mexico. It seems not all of those places treated him well, as he recalled a potentially life-threatening experience back in Mexico.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Dragged For Giving Matt Hardy Brain Damage
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling business, having constantly reinvented himself over the years. Due to his extensive knowledge of the pro wrestling world, his opinion is taken seriously. Still, Hardy’s recent stint in AEW has some worried about how Tony Khan booked him. Matt...
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over Jacking His Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling industry for decades and has used the nickname, The Last Outlaw, to symbolize that he is the last of his type at this stage in his long illustrious career. Rhodes is now claiming that he has beef with Jeff Jarrett since he apparently stole his nickname and called himself The Last Outlaw.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Challenges Michael Cole To A Fight
Rhea Ripley has been on a vicious streak ever since joining The Judgment Day. Oftentimes, she has proven to be the difference maker for her faction and has been the reason behind the group’s success as of late. Even AJ Styles has admitted that the reason The O.C. hasn’t been able to defeat The Judgment is because of Ripley. Now, it seems The Nightmare is looking for a new fight.
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan Returns With Viking Raiders During WWE SmackDown
Sarah Logan was one of the many WWE stars that were shown the door two years ago as a result of budget cuts. Tonight, Sarah Logan returned to WWE with a new gimmick. Sarah Logan returned to WWE moments before Zelina Vega’s match with B-Fab. Sarah Logan’s presence caused a distraction, allowing The Viking Raiders to storm the ring and attack Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and The Hit Row.
ringsidenews.com
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
ringsidenews.com
Undertaker Performance Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble Weekend
The Undertaker is regarded as one of the all-time great professional wrestlers. He has a long history with WWE and many stories to tell. He will now perform at the Royal Rumble Weekend, but it won’t be in the squared circle. The Undertaker is heading to San Antonio. WWE...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Claims He Was A True Heel In AEW
Cody Rhodes left AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Before he left the company, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television, as he put over a lot of talent. Rhodes also made a very interesting claim about his time in AEW recently. Rhodes...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Not Listed On Rundown For WWE SmackDown Tonight
WWE brought Bray Wyatt back after a year away from the company. Things are just getting interesting for him, but it seems that he might literally be on the show this week. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Bray Wyatt is not listed on tonight’s rundown for SmackDown. That being said, Uncle Howdy is supposed to be on the show.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Participants In WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament
WWE is holding another tournament, and it kicks off tonight. The winner of the tournament will receive a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship, and a World Cup is about to begin. The tournament starting on tonight’s SmackDown. A first-round match between Nakamura and Escobar is booked for the episode....
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul’s WWE Crown Jewel Frog Splash Video Garners Over 45 Million Views
It’s been a week since WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event which took place in Saudi Arabia. The main event saw Logan Paul take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. On tonight’s Smackdown, the influence of Logan Paul was touted in regards to a video he took during the match.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Drops Rare Shield Footage Ahead Of Debut Anniversary
The Shield is considered to be one of the greatest factions in WWE’s history by many fans. Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns took the industry by storm when they made their main roster debut way back in 2012. Vince McMahon booked The Shield to be one of...
ringsidenews.com
Shotzi Blackheart Earns SmackDown Women’s Title Shot At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Shotzi Blackheart never managed to win singles gold during her time in Triple H’s version of NXT. She moved to the main roster, but always fell short of getting the big win. Tonight, Shotzi Blackheart finally got a huge opportunity. Shotzi Blackheart squared off against Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriquez,...
Comments / 0