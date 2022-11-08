ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Cappuccino Day

By micahdixon
 4 days ago

Source: Izabela Habur / Getty

Every day does hold onto a national day, and today is going to be a fun one.

Happy National Cappuccino Day, today is the day to sip that espresso with steamed milk and foam.

So whether you are going out to grab you a order from your favorite coffee shop, or making one at home with a keurig machine.

Grab yourself a mug and get to sipping away. Be sure to drink up up while its hot or warm because nothing is worse than a cold cappuccino.

I like to add mines with whipped cream, so happy national cappuccino day!

