fox26houston.com
Family claims they missed deadline to get puppy back from Harris County Animal shelter by 24 hours
HOUSTON - State law requires all tax-funded shelters to keep an animal for a minimum of three days before that animal can be put up for adoption or euthanized. The only exception is owner surrenders. "It just doesn't seem like it's right," said Amber Reynolds. Back in July, a Pit...
bayoubeatnews.com
SAD PHOTOS: 50 urine-soaked animals, including newborn puppy, rescued from Houston area home
Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 rescued 50 emaciated and urine and feces-matted dogs, including a newborn puppy, from a property near E. 25th Street near Loop 610. The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris and a...
fox26houston.com
Dog dumping in some areas of Cleveland, getting worse animal advocates say
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Shell Oil Road in Cleveland is one of the known dumping grounds for dogs. Only the lucky few make it out alive. "It's torture putting your dog out on the street like that it's torture," said Katie Logerot. "Starvation car accidents shootings unless somebody else comes along."
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Montgomery County man missing since Oct. 27; may be staying in tent or homeless encampment, deputies say
A family is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 30-year-old man who’s been reported as missing, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Mickal Minter last contacted his mother by phone on Oct. 27. He is pictured above having long hair, however, deputies say he could have a “buzz cut” style at this time.
2 men in body armor claiming to be HPD, kick in family's front door during deadly home invasion, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at...
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas
HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
mocomotive.com
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Teacher at Houston ISD accused of grabbing 5-year-old girl’s hair, dragging her on concrete ground at elementary school
HOUSTON – A Houston Independent School District teacher has been charged after being accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl on Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary, according to court records. Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 years old. The incident was...
Conroe eyes pilot program for buses through downtown Conroe
A new pilot program would offer shuttling in downtown Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) A new shuttle program was presented during a Nov. 10 workshop by Mobility Planner De’Andre Guin. The program would offer free shuttle services within downtown Conroe. According to the agenda item, the purpose of this service...
mocomotive.com
MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION
2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
mocomotive.com
Sheriff’s Office Searches for Missing Person – Mickal Minter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing person Mickal Minter. Mickal is pictured above having long hair, however, he could have a ‘buzz cut’ style at this time. Mickal’s mother last had phone contact with him on October 27th, 2022. Mickal is currently transient and may be staying in a tent or in a homeless encampment area.
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Identifying Burg
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Identifying Burglary Suspects. The video in the link below is from a retail store in the 9400 Blk of FM 1960, Humble, TX where on 10-21-22 between 0158 hrs and 0216 hrs, two men busted the front door glass and burglarized the business. The men stole $1,697.92 worth of boots and a small amount of cash.
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
Katy gas station clerk taken by life flight after being stabbed by customer, officials say
They say the clerk may have been trying to call 911 before the fight started but then the suspect came behind the counter and stabbed him.
easttexasradio.com
Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion
The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
Texas Teen Tries To Steal Python, But Gets Scared And Runs Away
After the botched robbery, one teen is behind bars but the other is still at large.
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters investigating explosion, blaze at business in Atascocita, officials say
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are working to put out a blaze caused by an explosion at a business in Atascocita Friday. Firefighters were called to the 18300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway after receiving...
Duo wanted for stealing $25K worth of jewelry from Friendswood store, police say
The man and woman asked to look at a Rolex watch and Cuban chain. The couple left and said they needed to get money, and the employee later saw the items were gone, police said.
cw39.com
Man wanted for holding crash victims at gunpoint in road rage incident in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.
cw39.com
Road rage shooting in northwest Houston leaves 2 men injured, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are recovering after a possible road rage shooting in northwest Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the men were traveling on Green Trail Drive near Veterans Memorial Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday night when the suspects almost hit them head on. The men...
