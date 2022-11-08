ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Have you seen him? Montgomery County man missing since Oct. 27; may be staying in tent or homeless encampment, deputies say

A family is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 30-year-old man who’s been reported as missing, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Mickal Minter last contacted his mother by phone on Oct. 27. He is pictured above having long hair, however, deputies say he could have a “buzz cut” style at this time.
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say

CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION

2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
Sheriff’s Office Searches for Missing Person – Mickal Minter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing person Mickal Minter. Mickal is pictured above having long hair, however, he could have a ‘buzz cut’ style at this time. Mickal’s mother last had phone contact with him on October 27th, 2022. Mickal is currently transient and may be staying in a tent or in a homeless encampment area.
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Identifying Burg

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Identifying Burglary Suspects. The video in the link below is from a retail store in the 9400 Blk of FM 1960, Humble, TX where on 10-21-22 between 0158 hrs and 0216 hrs, two men busted the front door glass and burglarized the business. The men stole $1,697.92 worth of boots and a small amount of cash.
Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion

The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
Man wanted for holding crash victims at gunpoint in road rage incident in Spring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.
Road rage shooting in northwest Houston leaves 2 men injured, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are recovering after a possible road rage shooting in northwest Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the men were traveling on Green Trail Drive near Veterans Memorial Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday night when the suspects almost hit them head on. The men...
HOUSTON, TX

