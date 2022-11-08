ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience

Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team

Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
WWE Legend Recalls The Horrors Of Working With Jake The Snake’s Python

The history of wrestling is filled with more than its share of animals. The British Bulldogs had, of course, a bulldog. Koko B Ware had a bird. Torrie Wilson had a dog. Hell, Scott Steiner once even brought a live tiger to the ring with him, but of all the animals in the squared circle, the most famous and well-remembered has to be Jake The Snake Roberts’ python Damien. He was involved in some of the most memorable storylines in the history of WWE, but it turns out he wasn’t exactly a joy to work with.
Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story

Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed

Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
Former WWE Superstar Pitches First-Time-Ever Roman Reigns Match For WrestleMania 39

Since Roman Reigns became Universal Champion in the summer of 2020 he has defeated everyone that has stood in his way. His list of vanquished foes included stars such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Bryan Danielson, Finn Balor and now Logan Paul among others. As the list of the conquered increases, the list of potential fresh opponents gets smaller. However, one man thinks he has the solution.
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW

Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman

A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match

At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match

The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)

WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
WWE Star Dealing With Major Injury

Recently fans have been seeing a lot more crossover between the WWE main roster and NXT and R-Truth made his way to NXT to face Grayson Waller on the November 1 episode. Unfortunately for R-Truth the match had to be stopped after he did a dive over the top rope and landed awkwardly on the outside. The former 24/7 Champion was then helped to the back.
Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Robbed At Gunpoint

Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic wrestlers in pro wrestling history. His career has taken him many places around the globe, wrestling for promotions in Canada, Japan and Mexico. It seems not all of those places treated him well, as he recalled a potentially life-threatening experience back in Mexico.
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager

Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...

