Whether we like it or not we are transitioning from fall to winter. Because of this the city of St. Cloud has just 2 more Mondays where they will pick up yard waste. The last two Mondays are November 14th and 21st. Assistant St. Cloud Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the white/clear yard waste bags are biodegradable within 90 days which is their requirement. Legatt says they and their vendor are still looking for bags that offer drawstrings for the yard waste bags but the drawstrings they've tried aren't biodegradable within their 90 day requirement or the drawstrings aren't strong enough.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO