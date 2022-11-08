Read full article on original website
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby Lobby
Map showing the location of theft and arrestsGoogle Maps. WEST ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - Around 2:59 PM on Friday, November 1, 2022, West St. Paul received a report of a theft in progress at the Hobby Lobby in West St. Paul. The caller said there were possibly three suspects. Suspect 1 was described as a female in a plaid shirt and red pants. Suspect 2 is described as a male in a black coat. Suspect 3 was said to be a black male in a black chevy blazer that was parked in front of the store. They were last seen walking north toward Walmart.
Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen
ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release. Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
Stuck at a red light when an emergency vehicle needs to get by? Let these tips guide you
Question: If one is stopped at a traffic light on a street with a middle divider, what are you supposed to do when an emergency vehicle, sirens blaring, approaches from behind? To clear the way, you would have to run the red light. Answer: The law, of course, is clear...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
1 dead, 2 hurt in stolen vehicle crash near Mall of America, police say
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash involving a stolen car Tuesday near Mall of America.Bloomington police say a stolen vehicle fled from police and crashed just before 5 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 494 from Lindau Lane. Police say three adults were in the vehicle, one of whom was killed. The other passengers were taken to an area hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.
Illinois quick hits: OSHA looks for Caterpillar fine; mail carrier accused of stealing checks; grants to monitor air quality
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing fines of $145,000 against Caterpillar for not installing safety equipment at a foundry near Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron last June. Steven Dierkes, 39, died instantly after falling into a crucible at the Mapleton foundry. The facility manufacturers cast...
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Clock is Ticking on Yard Waste Pickup Options in St. Cloud
Whether we like it or not we are transitioning from fall to winter. Because of this the city of St. Cloud has just 2 more Mondays where they will pick up yard waste. The last two Mondays are November 14th and 21st. Assistant St. Cloud Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON. He says the white/clear yard waste bags are biodegradable within 90 days which is their requirement. Legatt says they and their vendor are still looking for bags that offer drawstrings for the yard waste bags but the drawstrings they've tried aren't biodegradable within their 90 day requirement or the drawstrings aren't strong enough.
Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.
This Heartfelt Minnesota Advice Needs to be Read by St. Cloud Drivers!
Beginning of August is when my boyfriend and I moved here to the St. Cloud area and slowly but surely we have been learning our way around the area and navigating the roads. For the most part it's been a great transition. However, there is one thing I did not expect when I moved here.
Armed Career Criminal Pleads Guilty to Illegally Having A Gun
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – A Brooklyn Park man has pleaded guilty to having a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on July 27, 2022, 34-year-old Tyrone White was in possession of a Springfield Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic pistol while driving in Brooklyn Center. Officers of the Minneapolis Police...
