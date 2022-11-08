Read full article on original website
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
Cody Rhodes Admits He Made The Wrong Political Decisions In AEW
Cody Rhodes parted ways with AEW back in February, and fans were certainly surprised by this. Prior to his exit, Rhodes was one of the highlights of AEW television as well as an EVP. He helped put over numerous talents during his time there, including the likes of Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, MJF and many more. He also had some trouble backstage in AEW, and that includes his political decisions.
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
Rhea Ripley Takes Jab At AJ Styles In Unseen Footage From WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley has a tormenting force on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator has been known to take jabs at WWE Superstars and most recently, her latest target has been The Phenomenal AJ Styles, during his feud with Rhea’s group, The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows,...
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Robbed At Gunpoint
Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic wrestlers in pro wrestling history. His career has taken him many places around the globe, wrestling for promotions in Canada, Japan and Mexico. It seems not all of those places treated him well, as he recalled a potentially life-threatening experience back in Mexico.
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown
WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
Jim Ross Drags Failed Ex WWE Superstar For Being ‘Unstable’
In the early 2000s, WWE was trying to bolster its roster by signing new talents such as Randy Orton, John Cena, Batista, and Brock Lesnar. However, while all the above-mentioned superstars went on to become World Champions, Nathan Jones was left behind in a big way. Nathan Jones, whose gimmick...
Chris Jericho Fondly Remembers Wrestling His First Match Next To A Mental Institution
Chris Jericho has been a veteran of the business with over 30 years of in-ring experience. He has wrestled at every venue imaginable and won almost every major title there is to win. Even after spending 30 years in the business, Jericho is able to reinvent himself to stay relevant.
WWE Setting Up Real-Life Romantic Storyline On SmackDown
Vince McMahon used to incorporate real-life romance between WWE stars into television storyline all the time during his time as as the promotion’s head booker. Tonight, Triple H took a page out of his father-in-law’s infamous playbook. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment between Emma and...
Dustin Rhodes Opens Up About Beef With Jeff Jarrett Over Jacking His Nickname
Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling industry for decades and has used the nickname, The Last Outlaw, to symbolize that he is the last of his type at this stage in his long illustrious career. Rhodes is now claiming that he has beef with Jeff Jarrett since he apparently stole his nickname and called himself The Last Outlaw.
Undertaker Performance Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble Weekend
The Undertaker is regarded as one of the all-time great professional wrestlers. He has a long history with WWE and many stories to tell. He will now perform at the Royal Rumble Weekend, but it won’t be in the squared circle. The Undertaker is heading to San Antonio. WWE...
Sarah Logan Returns With Viking Raiders During WWE SmackDown
Sarah Logan was one of the many WWE stars that were shown the door two years ago as a result of budget cuts. Tonight, Sarah Logan returned to WWE with a new gimmick. Sarah Logan returned to WWE moments before Zelina Vega’s match with B-Fab. Sarah Logan’s presence caused a distraction, allowing The Viking Raiders to storm the ring and attack Legado Del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and The Hit Row.
Mustafa Ali Still On WWE RAW Roster Despite Being Part Of SmackDown World Cup
Mustafa Ali had a lot of potential after his main roster debut in 2019. Unfortunately, he was mostly wasted on the main roster due to being stuck in uninteresting storylines. He was also recently part of the SmackDown World Cup, but he isn’t necessarily part of the blue brand.
Rhea Ripley Challenges Michael Cole To A Fight
Rhea Ripley has been on a vicious streak ever since joining The Judgment Day. Oftentimes, she has proven to be the difference maker for her faction and has been the reason behind the group’s success as of late. Even AJ Styles has admitted that the reason The O.C. hasn’t been able to defeat The Judgment is because of Ripley. Now, it seems The Nightmare is looking for a new fight.
AEW Dragged For Giving Matt Hardy Brain Damage
Matt Hardy is a true veteran in the pro wrestling business, having constantly reinvented himself over the years. Due to his extensive knowledge of the pro wrestling world, his opinion is taken seriously. Still, Hardy’s recent stint in AEW has some worried about how Tony Khan booked him. Matt...
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air In Boston
As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson squared off against Sammy Guevara in the main event in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Danielson won the match with the first and last fall, with the bout finishing 2-1. The show ended with The American...
WWE’s Plan For Tonight’s SmackDown Lineup Revealed
WWE has a few big matches planned for SmackDown tonight. The Usos and New Day are set to start the big show, but what else does the company have planned? This is your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported WWE’s planned lineup for SmackDown tonight behind Fightful’s paywall. As you...
