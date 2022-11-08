ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

College Heights Herald

WKU Basketball sets program record in dominant win over Kentucky State

WKU Men’s Basketball (2-0) walloped the NCAA Division II Kentucky State University Thorobreds (0-2) 127-61 in its home opener on Saturday night in Diddle Arena. “We knew we were better than Kentucky State,” head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Our goal was to get better from this game. no matter what the score was, and our guys did that.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKU Athletics

WKU Women's Basketball Signs Two for 2023 Class

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins and his staff have signed two for the 2023 class. Neveah Foster of South Bend, Indiana and Mackenzie Chatfield of Auckland, New Zealand have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for WKU. "We're so excited for Neveah...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
atozsports.com

ESPN’s Football Power Index makes big prediction for Missouri Tigers vs Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Knoxville has all the makings of a “trap game”. It’s a noon kickoff after Tennessee’s emotional loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Missouri is 4-5 but their record is a bit deceptive — only one of the Tigers’ losses has come by more than 7 points (that includes a four-point loss to Georgia in Columbia). Mizzou’s defense is also much improved this season which has led to offenses struggling against them at times.
COLUMBIA, MO
wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
wcluradio.com

William “Frankie” Kelleher

William Franklin “Frankie” Kelleher, 31, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born September 22, 1991 in Cape Canaveral, Florida to the late Dennis Charles Kelleher and Patricia Lynn Tucker. Frankie was a self-employed carpenter and was an avid hunter, specifically deer and turkey. He leaves behind two precious daughters, Marley and Madelyn Kelleher, who were his life.
GLASGOW, KY
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatality Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

