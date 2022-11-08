The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Knoxville has all the makings of a “trap game”. It’s a noon kickoff after Tennessee’s emotional loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Missouri is 4-5 but their record is a bit deceptive — only one of the Tigers’ losses has come by more than 7 points (that includes a four-point loss to Georgia in Columbia). Mizzou’s defense is also much improved this season which has led to offenses struggling against them at times.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO