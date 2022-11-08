Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops' worst loss? Kentucky head coach getting blasted after home upset against Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops and Kentucky entered Saturday as the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff standings. The Wildcats welcomed Vanderbilt, a team they had beaten 6 times in a row, to Kroger Field. The Commodores hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 attempts. That streak is now over...
College Heights Herald
WKU Basketball sets program record in dominant win over Kentucky State
WKU Men’s Basketball (2-0) walloped the NCAA Division II Kentucky State University Thorobreds (0-2) 127-61 in its home opener on Saturday night in Diddle Arena. “We knew we were better than Kentucky State,” head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Our goal was to get better from this game. no matter what the score was, and our guys did that.”
WKU Athletics
WKU Women's Basketball Signs Two for 2023 Class
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins and his staff have signed two for the 2023 class. Neveah Foster of South Bend, Indiana and Mackenzie Chatfield of Auckland, New Zealand have signed their National Letters of Intent to play for WKU. "We're so excited for Neveah...
atozsports.com
ESPN’s Football Power Index makes big prediction for Missouri Tigers vs Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday in Knoxville has all the makings of a “trap game”. It’s a noon kickoff after Tennessee’s emotional loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Missouri is 4-5 but their record is a bit deceptive — only one of the Tigers’ losses has come by more than 7 points (that includes a four-point loss to Georgia in Columbia). Mizzou’s defense is also much improved this season which has led to offenses struggling against them at times.
atozsports.com
Missouri defensive coordinator had some strong comments this week about Tennessee Vols’ wide receivers
Missouri Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker met with reporters earlier this week to discuss Mizzou’s showdown with the Tennessee Vols this weekend. Baker was asked several questions about Tennessee’s offense. One of those questions focused on Tennessee’s impressive wide receivers. The Vols’ starting trio of Bru McCoy,...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
wcluradio.com
William “Frankie” Kelleher
William Franklin “Frankie” Kelleher, 31, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born September 22, 1991 in Cape Canaveral, Florida to the late Dennis Charles Kelleher and Patricia Lynn Tucker. Frankie was a self-employed carpenter and was an avid hunter, specifically deer and turkey. He leaves behind two precious daughters, Marley and Madelyn Kelleher, who were his life.
Wintry mix this morning and a very cold weekend in Middle Tennessee
Very cold temperatures are expected this weekend across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and the overall trend is showing cooler than average temps for the next 10+ days.
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
TODAY.com
Video shows implosion of 3 cooling towers at Kentucky coal plant
The implosion of three 435-foot cooling towers at a shuttered Kentucky coal plant was captured by multiple cameras. The plant closed a few years ago after serving the Drakesboro region for nearly 60 years.Nov. 11, 2022.
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wkyufm.org
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
Kentucky man faces criminal charges after gun discharges inside school, feet away from kids
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A Grayson County man is facing criminal charges after he accidentally shot himself inside an elementary school while children were practicing basketball only a few feet away. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says video from Caneyville Elementary School shows Matthew Nash, 37, running up and down...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatality Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
Comments / 0