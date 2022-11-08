Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. This compares to loss of $7.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.57 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
ValueWalk
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Shares of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries jumped in heavy trading volume Tuesday following the company’s third-quarter report, which topped analysts’ views. The company issued guidance for the current quarter that came in ahead of consensus estimates. The stock is among top performers within the chip manufacturing industry. GlobalFoundries’s Share...
kitco.com
IAMGOLD reports net loss in Q3, revises FY2022 production guidance upwards
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company expects that its FY 2022 production will exceed the top end of the previous guidance range...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
NASDAQ
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
NASDAQ
Top Research Reports for Comcast, Intuit & Boston Scientific
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Air Lease (AL) Stock Up 0.3% Since Q3 Earnings Release
Air Lease Corporation AL stock has gained 0.3% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 3. Quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents and improved 3.4% year over year on the back of an increase in revenues. Total revenues of $561.3...
NASDAQ
Can H&E Equipment (HEES) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
H&E Equipment (HEES) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
NASDAQ
Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Rises 6.6% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Better-than-expected results impressed investors as the stock has risen 6.6% since the earnings release on Nov 3. Stericycle, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Stericycle, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Stericycle, Inc. Quote. Quarterly...
NASDAQ
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Paycom (PAYC) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
NASDAQ
Why Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Are Surging This Week
Shares in aerostructure manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) soared by 22% in the week to Thursday afternoon. Shareholders in the company received two pieces of positive news in the week. The second is easily understood because it impacted most of the market on Thursday. Softer-than-expected inflation raised hopes that interest...
NASDAQ
Italy's Nexi sticks to guidance after beating forecasts in Q3
MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Nexi NEXII.MI, one of Europe's biggest payments groups, on Thursday reported higher than expected third quarter core earnings and confirmed its guidance for the full year. Nexi said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 463.1 million euros in the third quarter,...
NASDAQ
Why Magnite Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the supply side ad-tech company, were soaring today after it beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and also benefited from the lower-than-expected inflation reading this morning. As of 1:36 p.m. EST, the stock was up a whopping 58.3%. So what. Magnite, which helps publishers...
NASDAQ
Why Coupang Stock Rocketed 25% Higher on Thursday
Shares of Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) rocketed 25% higher on Thursday after the South Korean e-commerce company reported strong third-quarter earnings. Coupang showed strong growth and margin expansion compared with a year ago, making investors optimistic about the company's prospects. As of 12:29 p.m. ET, the stock is up 22.5% on the day.
NASDAQ
Airline Stock Roundup: RYAAY's Q2 Earnings Miss, GOL's October Traffic
In the past week, Ryanair Holdings RYAAY reported lower-than-expected earnings per sharefor second-quarter fiscal 2023 due to high costs. Gol Linhas GOL posted a 40.9% year-over-year increase in consolidated traffic, reflecting the uptick in air-travel demand. Hurricane Nicole was the latest weather-related disruption to hurt airline operations. An expansion-related update was also available at Frontier Airlines, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Frontier Group ULCC, in the past week.
