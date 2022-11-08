Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience
Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Wants Triple H To Bring Two Former WWE Stars Back
When Bray Wyatt was released last year fans were shocked, and the wrestling world patiently waited to see what was next for the former Universal Champion. Wyatt returned to WWE last month at the Extreme Rules premium live event and he has quickly become one of the WWE’s top stars once again.
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Gives Updates On His Health And AEW Contract
Dustin Rhodes has seen his share of the worst that the world can give, but he's still got a dream and a burning rage to wrestle. Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a knee injury while challenging then-Ring of Honor Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 26 edition of "AEW Rampage," however, and he gave an update on his road to recovery during an appearance on the "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" podcast.
Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story
Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
ringsidenews.com
Pat McAfee & Wife Samantha Expecting Their First Child
WWE fans might miss seeing Pat McAfee on television, but he is still very visible. Now the former NFL punter has some big news to share. Pat McAfee and Samantha McAfee were married in August 2020. The couple announced today that they are expecting their first child in May 2023. Samantha made the announcement through an emotional message on Twitter.
Daniel Cormier changes tune on Jon Jones' return at heavyweight: 'He's so talented that he'll be OK'
Daniel Cormier believes that, despite Jon Jones’ long layoff, he could capture the UFC heavyweight title. However, that’s not what Cormier initially thought about his arch rival. Prior to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January, Cormier said Jones would lose to both due to the time away and weight difference.
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Tag Team Set to Reunite at NJPW Strong: Detonation
Former Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are set to reunite outside of WWE as part of NJPW Strong: Detonation on November 30th. The two stars haven’t teamed together since their time in WWE as part of The Lucha House Party and were even released together in November 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka & IYO Sky’s Promo Battle On WWE RAW Translated To English
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky put their Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the main event of RAW on October 31st. Alexa Bliss won the match for her team by getting the decisive pin on Iyo Sky. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Sky and Asuka exchanged a few words in Japanese, and we now have the entire interaction translated to English.
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
It’s certainly not unusual for AEW Dynamite to feature a title match, and on this week’s episode Ari Daivari challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accompanied Wardlow to the ring, but things didn’t go well for Ari Daivari as Wardlow made short work of him when he pinned Daivari after four powerbombs.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
Pat McAfee Expecting Child With His Wife, John Cena Sr. To Attend Tonight's AEW Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for November 9, 2022. - Pat McAfee's wife has revealed that they are expecting a child in May 2023:. - John Cena Sr. will be attending tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:. - Fightful sends birthday wishes to Chris Jericho and Alex Abrahantes. - Logan...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status and Future, Roode Congratulates His Son
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring for WWE soon, and may be switching brands. As noted, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.
Comments / 0