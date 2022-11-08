Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fans Call For Sting To Retire After Company Announces His Full Gear Match
The Icon Sting is set to return to in-ring action in AEW at their next pay-per-view, Full Gear. Sting will team up with Darby Allin to battle Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. However, the announcement made on last night’s episode of AEW dynamite did not receive a warm reception from the fans.
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Takes Jab At AJ Styles In Unseen Footage From WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley has a tormenting force on Monday Night RAW. The Eradicator has been known to take jabs at WWE Superstars and most recently, her latest target has been The Phenomenal AJ Styles, during his feud with Rhea’s group, The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows,...
ringsidenews.com
Zoey Stark Is Back To Herself After Shocking Betrayal On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark finally snapped and took out her frustrations on Nikkita Lyons after their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Stark is thrilled after taking out Lyons last night on WWE NXT. For those who didn’t watch the show, Stark and Lyons squared...
ringsidenews.com
Pat McAfee & Wife Samantha Expecting Their First Child
WWE fans might miss seeing Pat McAfee on television, but he is still very visible. Now the former NFL punter has some big news to share. Pat McAfee and Samantha McAfee were married in August 2020. The couple announced today that they are expecting their first child in May 2023. Samantha made the announcement through an emotional message on Twitter.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Robbed At Gunpoint
Chris Jericho is one of the most iconic wrestlers in pro wrestling history. His career has taken him many places around the globe, wrestling for promotions in Canada, Japan and Mexico. It seems not all of those places treated him well, as he recalled a potentially life-threatening experience back in Mexico.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Potential Surprise Return On WWE SmackDown Tonight
WWE has the ability to surprise fans every week, because there is no shortage of ideas floating around backstage. It seems that fans will finally see a return tonight that they’ve been wondering about. PW Insider reports that Robert Roode is backstage at SmackDown. It appears that he is...
ringsidenews.com
Paul Heyman Reacts To Jake Paul Wanting Him In His Corner
Jake Paul shocked everyone with his presence at the Crown Jewel press conference. The undefeated boxer came to his brother’s aide during the show’s main event as well. Jake knocked out The Usos before teasing a potential matchup with Solo Sikoa. Jake was namedropped multiple times during the...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Had No Confidence In RVD As A Top Star In WWE
RVD is definitely one of the most technically-gifted pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The icon has competed in several promotions such as ECW, WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling during his career which has lasted over thirty years. That being said, Vince McMahon never really saw him as the Whole F’n Show.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka & IYO Sky’s Promo Battle On WWE RAW Translated To English
Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky put their Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the main event of RAW on October 31st. Alexa Bliss won the match for her team by getting the decisive pin on Iyo Sky. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Sky and Asuka exchanged a few words in Japanese, and we now have the entire interaction translated to English.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Says She Was Humbled After Injury
Bayley was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. She finally returned during WWE SummerSlam, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. She was humbled for a good reason as well. Bayley tore her ACL last year while training at...
ringsidenews.com
Fans Are Not Happy About Jeff Jarrett’s Shot At WWE During AEW Dynamite
Braun Strowman has recently gained a lot of internet attention, particularly after his match at Crown Jewel opposite Omos, when he criticized his fellow wrestlers. During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett took a shot at the Monster of All Monsters, and fans were definitely not happy with that.
ringsidenews.com
Taryn Terrell Gives NWA Her Release Request
NWA is in the news for all the wrong reasons, it seems. The company got into the news as Nick Aldis recently submitted his release request, and then the company suspended him. It looks like he may not be the only one in this pursuit. According to Fightful, Taryn Terrell...
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul’s WWE Crown Jewel Frog Splash Video Garners Over 45 Million Views
It’s been a week since WWE’s Crown Jewel premium live event which took place in Saudi Arabia. The main event saw Logan Paul take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. On tonight’s Smackdown, the influence of Logan Paul was touted in regards to a video he took during the match.
ringsidenews.com
Saraya Pulls Out Of Big Event
Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is all set to return to in-ring action with her appearance announced for AEW Full Gear, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19, 2022. However, it seems like she has rescheduled one of upcoming appearances. Saraya made her...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Wanted Erick Redbeard To Look Like Bryan Danielson In WWE
Erick Redbeard, the former Erick Rowan, was let go by WWE back in 2020 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. He went back to the indies afterwards and has appeared in various promotions including AEW since then. Vince McMahon also wanted Redbeard to look like Bryan Danielson. Eric Redbeard...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Not Listed On Rundown For WWE SmackDown Tonight
WWE brought Bray Wyatt back after a year away from the company. Things are just getting interesting for him, but it seems that he might literally be on the show this week. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Bray Wyatt is not listed on tonight’s rundown for SmackDown. That being said, Uncle Howdy is supposed to be on the show.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Tag Team Title Match On SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going, and the entire landscape could change tonight on SmackDown. The Undisputed Tag Team Titles will be on the line, and now we know where that match will land on the show. The New Day want to topple the Usos and destroy their streak...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Absent From WWE SmackDown Due To Personal Reasons
Sami Zayn is the most over member of The Bloodline not named Roman Reigns. The Honorary Uce was absent from the Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. Tonight, he wasn’t in The Usos’ corner for their history-making match. The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship...
Comments / 0