Electronic monitoring participant left his house, attacked woman at CTA bus stop as authorities moved in: prosecutors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help identifying a man who attacked a woman and stole her car in Chicago's West Loop. He can be seen in surveillance video approaching a woman inside a building in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street on September 24 around 7:25 p.m.Seconds later the two start to fight, and the man gets away with the woman's keys. Police say he then stole her vehicle. He is described as a Black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gym shoes, possibly with an orange stripe. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Harris at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Chicago Police Department online.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO