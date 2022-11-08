ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Electronic monitoring participant left his house, attacked woman at CTA bus stop as authorities moved in: prosecutors

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 23

Aleta Adams
5d ago

1-1-2023un the new bail law let the games begin the law abiding public and the criminals awaiting court. A real fair match. 👏

Reply(1)
26
The Creator
4d ago

okay now how all these ppl on house arrest keep coming out without the bands going off🤔 this some bull Chicago will be death Valley 1/23

Reply(1)
12
LaAnn W
5d ago

Of course he did. He's not in jail where the public is safe from him. Which is half the purpose of jail.

Reply(1)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police search for man who attacked woman, stole her car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help identifying a man who attacked a woman and stole her car in Chicago's West Loop. He can be seen in surveillance video approaching a woman inside a building in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street on September 24 around 7:25 p.m.Seconds later the two start to fight, and the man gets away with the woman's keys. Police say he then stole her vehicle. He is described as a Black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gym shoes, possibly with an orange stripe. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Harris at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Chicago Police Department online. 
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody

A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence

CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 in custody after SUV hijacked in Logan Square crashes in Lakeview

Chicago police arrested two people who crashed a hijacked car in Lakeview on Friday evening. The stolen SUV was taken at gunpoint from a woman in Logan Square about an hour earlier. A CPD spokesperson said the 48-year-old woman was walking toward her home in the 1800 block of North...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times on Near West Side, dies from injuries

CHICAGO - A man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times on the Near West Side early Sunday. Police say patrols in the area heard several shots being fired. The found a 28-year-old man being shot at in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 2:40 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy