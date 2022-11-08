Electronic monitoring participant left his house, attacked woman at CTA bus stop as authorities moved in: prosecutors

Read full article on original website
Aleta Adams
5d ago
1-1-2023un the new bail law let the games begin the law abiding public and the criminals awaiting court. A real fair match. 👏
The Creator
4d ago
okay now how all these ppl on house arrest keep coming out without the bands going off🤔 this some bull Chicago will be death Valley 1/23
LaAnn W
5d ago
Of course he did. He's not in jail where the public is safe from him. Which is half the purpose of jail.
Chicago Police search for man who attacked woman, stole her car
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are asking for help identifying a man who attacked a woman and stole her car in Chicago's West Loop. He can be seen in surveillance video approaching a woman inside a building in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street on September 24 around 7:25 p.m.Seconds later the two start to fight, and the man gets away with the woman's keys. Police say he then stole her vehicle. He is described as a Black man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and gym shoes, possibly with an orange stripe. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Harris at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Chicago Police Department online.
Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody
A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
5 suspects in custody, 1 in hospital after being shot by police after attempted traffic stop, CPD says
CHICAGO — Five people are in custody and three people were taken to the hospital from a shooting that involved police near Humboldt Park Saturday evening, Chicago police and fire say. According to the Chicago Police Department, five suspects are in custody — including one person who was shot by police — after tactical officers […]
Woman shot in chin, 6 shot in overnight violence
CHICAGO — Two men, 22 and 19, were standing outside in the Lower West Side neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. when they both were shot. According to police, the 22-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and the 19-year-old was shot in the leg and hip. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and are […]
Surveillance video shows struggle between armed robbery suspect, victim on Near West Side: CPD
ABC7 has frozen the video before the woman is knocked to the ground.
2 in custody for armed robbery and battery on CTA Red Line, CPD search for more suspects
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a group of men who beat and robbed a man of his belongings on the CTA Red Line early Saturday morning. According to police, a man was headed northbound on the Red Line around the 1100 block of South State Street at 1:42 a.m. when 4 to six men […]
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
CPD: Attempted robbery suspect shot, killed in South Shore supermarket; witness critical
CHICAGO — An attempted robbery suspect was shot and killed inside a South Shore supermarket Friday evening and a witness is in critical condition. At around 6:20 p.m., Chicago police said a suspect entered Elbarakah Super Market, located in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street, and produced a handgun in an attempted to rob it.
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
Man on electronic monitoring for his 3rd gun case pointed a firearm at an off-duty Chicago cop, prompting the officer to open fire: prosecutors
Prosecutors say a four-time convicted felon on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun case pointed a gun at an off-duty Chicago police officer this week, prompting the officer to open fire on the man’s vehicle, striking another passenger. Chicago police never revealed that someone had been shot...
Video from Chicago police shows man attacking woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car
CHICAGO - Chicago police released a video of a man attacking a woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car. Officials are trying to identify the individual in the video. The incident happened on Sept. 24 around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street. The man...
What are the sentences for people convicted of committing crimes on Chicago transit? Here’s a look at some recent outcomes.
Rising crime on the CTA has been a leading Chicago news story for almost two years. But what kinds of sentences are handed down to people convicted of committing crimes on the city’s transit system?. We decided to find out by looking up some cases that we’ve told you...
South Shore shooting: Store clerk dies after shot by attempted robber who was killed by CCL holder
A Chicago store clerk has died after being shot by an attempted robber, who a CCL holder killed.
2 in custody after SUV hijacked in Logan Square crashes in Lakeview
Chicago police arrested two people who crashed a hijacked car in Lakeview on Friday evening. The stolen SUV was taken at gunpoint from a woman in Logan Square about an hour earlier. A CPD spokesperson said the 48-year-old woman was walking toward her home in the 1800 block of North...
Gary man arrested after escaping from work release program in Lake County
GARY, Indiana - A Lake County (Indiana) work release inmate was captured an hour after he escaped on Saturday, the sheriff said. Laveris Swanagan, 19, of Gary, was being searched for contraband when he fought with officers and ran out, the sheriff's office said. Police from Lake County, Crown Point,...
2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
Man shot multiple times on Near West Side, dies from injuries
CHICAGO - A man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times on the Near West Side early Sunday. Police say patrols in the area heard several shots being fired. The found a 28-year-old man being shot at in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 2:40 a.m.
'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
State police arrest 4 suspects after 66-year-old woman is carjacked in Wicker Park
Four people are in custody after a 66-year-old woman was carjacked in Wicker Park on Thursday evening, according to Chicago police and the Illinois State Police. Another woman was hit in the face during another carjacking attempt in nearby West Town earlier in the evening, but no arrests have been announced in that case.
