Text description provided by the architects. The project undertakes to reinterpreting the facade at 63 Madison Avenue, a 675,986 sq. Ft. Office building to considerably improves the internal efficiency of the offices, opens up the facade to the street, enhances the work conditions through the creation of semi-outdoor spaces within the building plateau. We enable people to reconnect and breathe fresh air during their workday in this typical midtown corner.Our choices purposefully limit waste generation by conserving most of the existing structure and introducing new technology ETFE inflated air membranes, resulting in a low carbon footprint for this building upgrade and a rapid offsetting thanks to extensive energy saving in daily operation.

