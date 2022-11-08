Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Atmospheric Veil // READ Architecture Design DPC
Text description provided by the architects. The project undertakes to reinterpreting the facade at 63 Madison Avenue, a 675,986 sq. Ft. Office building to considerably improves the internal efficiency of the offices, opens up the facade to the street, enhances the work conditions through the creation of semi-outdoor spaces within the building plateau. We enable people to reconnect and breathe fresh air during their workday in this typical midtown corner.Our choices purposefully limit waste generation by conserving most of the existing structure and introducing new technology ETFE inflated air membranes, resulting in a low carbon footprint for this building upgrade and a rapid offsetting thanks to extensive energy saving in daily operation.
architizer.com
Saunders Architecture Designs Villa AT Creating a Fluid Form Echoing the Waves Below
Villa AT‘s fluid form of the main house was in response to the topography and the weather patterns, and the need to frame the views out across the water. The building is nestled into the rocks, with stone steps leading down to the fresh water swimming pool and pool terrace, which sit within a natural cleft in the landscape. Its curving forms gives the house an almost marine quality, echoing the waves of the sea below.
Comments / 0