Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Hailey Bieber Wears A Completely Sheer Dress While Posing With Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Feud
Hailey Bieber isn’t letting Kanye West’s unkind comments affect her friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as the two ladies happily posed together for a photo on Wednesday, October 26th while attending the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Demi Moore Teased Fans By Wearing an Unzipped Jacket With Nothing Underneath
Demi Moore is 59 years old and proving that she’s feeling fabulous in this season of life. She’s happy, healthy, and fit — and she loves to share those moments with her Instagram followers (who don’t seem to mind either). Her latest snapshot in cold-weather gear would probably melt any snow bank on a freezing day. The first image shows Moore bundled up in a striking orange hoodie with her hair stylishly mussed up as she stares soulfully into the camera. That isn’t the only photo she’s gifting her fans, who, if they are smart, will swipe over to see the...
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
A TikToker says she spent $1,000 on a micro-miniskirt that she can't even sit down in, and viewers are baffled by the trend
Style influencer Adrienne Reau has gone viral on TikTok for buying a $1,000 micro-miniskirt from Diesel, an Italian fashion brand.
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Fans Are Calling Kim Kardashian’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photo: ‘Did She Get Another Nose Job?’
Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in a skintight, all-black outfit while cheering on her daughter, North West, 9, at her basketball game. The reality star, 42, was snapped at a recreation center in Los Angeles, California last week, and while her outfit did show off her noticeable weight loss, some fans had more to say about her suspected plastic surgery, instead.
‘Why TF Are You Still Wearing Yeezy?’ Kanye West-Inspired Instagram Fashion Influencers Explain
Ivan Arroyo immigrated to Dallas, Texas from Mexico when he was 6 years old. For the past 10 years he’s been protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was launched by the Obama administration in 2012 to protect children of undocumented immigrants from deportation. Since 2008, the 31-year-old has grown an affinity for Kanye West’s style, and it shows. His Instagram, @ivansrevenge, is filled with pictures of him wearing Yeezy pieces from head to toe (Ye follows the account).
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?
When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
Beyoncé Showcases Her Iconic Curves In A Strapless Black Gown At The Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé made a stunning appearance at the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala last week in a strapless black dress with a shiny satin bodice (and we’re still not over it!) The Renaissance hitmaker, 41, turned heads as she graced the red carpet in a custom Gucci gown that featured a sultry, white neckline with gray sequined star details that helped emphasize her décolletage. The curve-hugging frock also showed off her tiny waistline, and had an eye-catching feather-trim train designed by Alessandro Michele.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Julia Roberts Lights Up The Red Carpet In A Plunging Barbie Pink Dress Beside George Clooney
Julia Roberts continues to promote her upcoming film in style! The Oscar winner, 54, is the latest celeb to nail the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend as she rocked a hot pink gown to the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere this week. Roberts posed on the red carpet along with her co-star and longtime friend George Clooney, 61, who looked equally sharp in a crisp, gray suit with a white dress shirt underneath.
