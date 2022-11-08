Read full article on original website
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Irish LB Commit Preston Zinter In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic four-star linebacker Preston Zinter made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 215-pounder from the class of 2023, who has been committed to Notre Dame since Feb. 11, enjoyed his time around the players and coaches. Here is what...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
247Sports
Thoughts on new Notre Dame commit Karson Hobbs
Notre Dame gets a one-time SEC commit into their 2024 class in Karson Hobbs. A breakdown of him here.
247Sports
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh says 'time is now' for Wolverines, media offers takes on playoff hopes
"Our time is now. Our time is not last year. It's not next year. Our time is now, and we’re on a ride," Harbaugh said during Tuesday night's radio show, via The Michigan Insider. "It's a happy ride, and it could be even a magical ride. So let's focus on the task at hand which is, today, let's have the best meetings possible, best practice possible."
Notre Dame DL Commit Brandon Davis-Swain In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-4, 240-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been committed to the Fighting Irish since Apr. 23, wanted to get around the program, the coaches and see an incredible matchup inside Notre Dame Stadium.
‘Our time is now’: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan ‘well aware’ of looming Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team enters the closing stretch of the 2022 regular season with all of its goals squarely in sight. The Wolverines have achieved the first of their four objectives: They beat Michigan State. The remaining three: Beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten and then win the National Championship.
The second College Football Playoff rankings are out
It was a wild, wild week of college football, with several top teams going down. The coaches and Associated Press had their say, what about the College Football Playoff rankings committee?. The committee was under some fire last week due to the first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings,...
Notre Dame's Punt Block Party
Of all the new assistant coaches that joined Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, none may be having a bigger positive impact on their season than special teams coordinator brian mason. His unit leads the country in punt blocks with an absurd six on the year. Those six punt blocks broke a Notre Dame team record that dates back to the early 1930s when the game was played quite differently. This is an incredibly impressive feat. “Fair Catch U” no more, Notre Dame has become “Punt Block U” under Mason.
Michigan Football vs. Nebraska, College Playoff Rankings, Blake Corum For Heisman
The Blake Corum-powered Michigan Wolverines are looking to get to 10-0 this weekend as the junior back sprints towards New York.
