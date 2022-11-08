Of all the new assistant coaches that joined Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, none may be having a bigger positive impact on their season than special teams coordinator brian mason. His unit leads the country in punt blocks with an absurd six on the year. Those six punt blocks broke a Notre Dame team record that dates back to the early 1930s when the game was played quite differently. This is an incredibly impressive feat. “Fair Catch U” no more, Notre Dame has become “Punt Block U” under Mason.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO