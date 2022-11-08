ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

Irish LB Commit Preston Zinter In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic four-star linebacker Preston Zinter made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 215-pounder from the class of 2023, who has been committed to Notre Dame since Feb. 11, enjoyed his time around the players and coaches. Here is what...
LAWRENCE, MA
saturdaytradition.com

Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media

Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh says 'time is now' for Wolverines, media offers takes on playoff hopes

"Our time is now. Our time is not last year. It's not next year. Our time is now, and we’re on a ride," Harbaugh said during Tuesday night's radio show, via The Michigan Insider. "It's a happy ride, and it could be even a magical ride. So let's focus on the task at hand which is, today, let's have the best meetings possible, best practice possible."
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Notre Dame DL Commit Brandon Davis-Swain In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-4, 240-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been committed to the Fighting Irish since Apr. 23, wanted to get around the program, the coaches and see an incredible matchup inside Notre Dame Stadium.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's Punt Block Party

Of all the new assistant coaches that joined Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, none may be having a bigger positive impact on their season than special teams coordinator brian mason. His unit leads the country in punt blocks with an absurd six on the year. Those six punt blocks broke a Notre Dame team record that dates back to the early 1930s when the game was played quite differently. This is an incredibly impressive feat. “Fair Catch U” no more, Notre Dame has become “Punt Block U” under Mason.
NOTRE DAME, IN

