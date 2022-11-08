ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Marijuana task force named to review state taxes, fees

By Suzanne Downing
 4 days ago
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced appointees to the Governor’s Marijuana Task Force. The governor created the task force to review the current marijuana tax and fee structures and regulations applicable to marijuana operators and provide recommendations for improvement to the Office of the Governor.

In addition to the Alaska Department of Revenue commissioner, the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development commissioner, and the director of the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Agriculture, Dunleavy appointed the following:

  • Aaron Staissney (licensed marijuana operator)
  • Sam Hachey (licensed marijuana operator)
  • Gary Evans (licensed marijuana operator)
  • Brandon Emmett (licensed marijuana/concentrate)
  • Ryan Tunseth (licensed marijuana retailer)
  • Frank Malone (limited licensed marijuana cultivator)
  • Leif Abel (standard licensed marijuana cultivator)
  • Nick Miller (member on the AK marijuana control board)
  • Jana Weltzin (public member)
  • David Pruhs (representative for city, borough, or municipality)

The Task Force will meet monthly and submit a report of findings and recommendations by Jan. 13, 2023.

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

