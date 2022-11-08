ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

thisistucson.com

A giant list of restaurant patios in Tucson: brunch, fine dining and more

It's fall in Tucson, which means high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Before it gets too cold outside, we thought we'd share our giant list of restaurant patios. This list of outdoor dining spots is long and all-encompassing. And now, the updated version has even more restaurants on it, including some unexpected spots you might not have remembered or thought of. Bookmark this page and return again the next time you feel like going out to a restaurant. (Or coffee shop or bar.)
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Plants like music too. This local plant nursery makes weekly watering playlists. 🎧

Every day is a magical day at Rozet Nursery in Tucson, but even more so on Sundays. The sun is shining, the birds are singing and the plants are... listening to music?. Sundays are when boutique nursery owner Abby Wing updates Rozet's weekly watering playlist with five new “global grooves” for Tucsonans to jam out to while doing their daily plant watering. You can find the new additions on Rozet's Instagram, and find the full playlist in their Linktree.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Insects find a new home on Santa Cruz River

The new species were found near the Tangerine Rd portion of the Santa Cruz River. Conservation efforts and climate change have brought three new damselfly species to the Santa Cruz River. The new tenants include the Fiery-Eyed Dancer and two tropical species–the Cerulean Dancer and the Harkness’s Dancer. Freshwater biologist...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of Tortolita Vistas

Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the opening of Tortolita Vistas in Marana. This gated, luxury community of 31 homesites, will open for sale Nov. 12, showcasing a fully-decorated Terrain floorplan. The New Home Gallery will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with Mattamy New Home Counselors ready to share the new single-family homes and unique homesites being introduced.
MARANA, AZ
thisistucson.com

47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤

'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Agua Caliente Park opening later this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park is slated to reopen in late November, two months after a lightning strike that set hundreds of palm trees on fire forced the park to close. According to a news release from Pima County Natural Resources, Parks...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

