thisistucson.com
A giant list of restaurant patios in Tucson: brunch, fine dining and more
It's fall in Tucson, which means high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Before it gets too cold outside, we thought we'd share our giant list of restaurant patios. This list of outdoor dining spots is long and all-encompassing. And now, the updated version has even more restaurants on it, including some unexpected spots you might not have remembered or thought of. Bookmark this page and return again the next time you feel like going out to a restaurant. (Or coffee shop or bar.)
thisistucson.com
Plants like music too. This local plant nursery makes weekly watering playlists. 🎧
Every day is a magical day at Rozet Nursery in Tucson, but even more so on Sundays. The sun is shining, the birds are singing and the plants are... listening to music?. Sundays are when boutique nursery owner Abby Wing updates Rozet's weekly watering playlist with five new “global grooves” for Tucsonans to jam out to while doing their daily plant watering. You can find the new additions on Rozet's Instagram, and find the full playlist in their Linktree.
KOLD-TV
Festival highlights Tucson’s best Mexican food
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ever seen these signs around? If so, you know you’re on the right track for the best food. But this weekend you won’t need to do all the driving. That’s because The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food festival is taking place.
Special car show honors Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street with a toy drive
Ramon's Miracle on 31st Street needs your help to continue the legacy of the man many considered Tucson's Santa. This year marks 52 years of the special event.
thisistucson.com
Get permanent jewelry, from bracelets to necklaces, at this new Tucson boutique ✨
The permanent jewelry trend has made its way to Tucson and it’s here to stay, well, permanently. Local salon owner Emily Buckley brought the trend to Tucson this summer after seeing permanent jewelry go viral on social media. “I felt like it was getting really trendy on TikTok and...
azpm.org
Insects find a new home on Santa Cruz River
The new species were found near the Tangerine Rd portion of the Santa Cruz River. Conservation efforts and climate change have brought three new damselfly species to the Santa Cruz River. The new tenants include the Fiery-Eyed Dancer and two tropical species–the Cerulean Dancer and the Harkness’s Dancer. Freshwater biologist...
Tucson Veterans Day Parade: Downtown route and street closures
The Tucson Veterans Day Parade is returning this year for its 101st run, Friday, Nov. 11, after a two-year hiatus.
El Tour de Tucson road closures, Saturday, Nov. 19
As El Tour de Tucson draws closer, drivers in the Tucson and surrounding areas will want to take note and prepare for upcoming road closures the day of the race, Saturday Nov. 19.
Tucson Bikes for Change to give out over 500 free bikes
Tucson Bikes for Change will be giving out more than 500 bicycles for children in need, before the start of El Tour de Tucson.
Deputies look for knife-wielding man who approached woman in rec center shower
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a knife-wielding man who confronted a woman in the shower at a Green Valley-area recreation center.
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Fire Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday,. The accident occurred at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. The crash was reported to have been a high-speed accident.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Stacy Iveson’s pending retirement causes us to take pause and appreciate those who helped clear our path
This is the 30th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. The Old Pueblo is crisscrossed with...
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations
Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
biztucson.com
Mattamy Homes Announces Grand Opening of Tortolita Vistas
Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest privately owned homebuilder, is thrilled to announce the opening of Tortolita Vistas in Marana. This gated, luxury community of 31 homesites, will open for sale Nov. 12, showcasing a fully-decorated Terrain floorplan. The New Home Gallery will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. with Mattamy New Home Counselors ready to share the new single-family homes and unique homesites being introduced.
KOLD-TV
Teenage porch pirates steal Tucson bride-to-be’s wedding dress off her front porch
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An engaged Tucson couple is asking for your help after a group of teenagers stole the bride-to-be’s wedding dress from their front porch. “We both were like no way, there’s no way that out of everything we’ve ever gotten delivered that this is the package that was taken,” said Emily Kronick.
TFD responds to crash near Silverbell
Both Tucson and Northwest Fire Departments responded to a crash on North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road.
thisistucson.com
47 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Nov. 10-13 🎈🍺🎤
'Tis the weekend for festivals, it seems. Here's a look at what's happening this weekend: Dusk Music Festival returns, as does a festival in Marana offering tethered hot air balloon rides. You'll find a family festival near Vail, plus a fall festival hosted by the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market.
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
KOLD-TV
Person shot near Sandario, Manville roads in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was shot in rural Pima County late Thursday, Nov. 10. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at a home near North Sandario and West Manville roads. The PCSD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Copyright 2022...
KOLD-TV
Agua Caliente Park opening later this month
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Roy P. Drachman-Agua Caliente Regional Park is slated to reopen in late November, two months after a lightning strike that set hundreds of palm trees on fire forced the park to close. According to a news release from Pima County Natural Resources, Parks...
