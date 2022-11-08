Read full article on original website
Q3 for Q3 2022 Investor Presentation 2022
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Some of the statements in this presentation, including our business and financial plans and any statements regarding our anticipated future financial. performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, including performance outlook, financial objectives, business. drivers, our ability to gain...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
InsuranceNewsNet
AIG announces five-year employment agreement with Peter Zaffino
American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that AIG and Peter Zaffino, President & Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, have entered into an agreement securing Mr. Zaffino’s employment through November 10, 2027. Speaking on behalf of the AIG Board of Directors, John G. Rice said,...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to. Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd. (GPR) (. Barbados. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GPR’s balance sheet strength, which...
InsuranceNewsNet
Litigation: SEC Announces Additional Charges in Scheme to Trade Ahead of Pharma Tender Offer
On November 10, 2022 , the Securities and Exchange Commission. for trading on inside information tipped to him by his brother,. Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. , unlawfully communicated material nonpublic information about. Merck. 's impending acquisition of Pandion to. Brian Wong. before the. February 2021. announcement, and that. Brian Wong. purchased...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Fair) from “bb+” (Fair) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) of. The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America. (UCT) (. Columbus, OH. ). The outlook of these Credit...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tune Protect Re Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TPR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Junto Resseguros S.A. and Junto Seguros S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Junto Seg) (collectively referred to as Junto). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in. Brazil. . The...
InsuranceNewsNet
Wright National Flood Insurance Company announces agreement with IAT Insurance Group: Wright National Flood Insurance Company
the nation’s leading provider of federal flood insurance, has announced an agreement to acquire the flood insurance policy book from. Occidental Fire and Casualty Company of North Carolina. (“IAT”). Wright Flood. will service, administer and issue flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for...
InsuranceNewsNet
Election of Mr. Zhao Feng, Mr. Yu Shengquan and Ms. Zhuo Meijuan as Non-executive Directors of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors and Notice of the Third Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
InsuranceNewsNet
ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Builder can't dictate where buyer obtains financing
Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Federal law prohibits builders and other home sellers from dictating where a buyer gets a mortgage. : We are planning to purchase a home in a new tract. The builder's sales representative is pressuring us to use the company's own mortgage lender, but we think we can get better financing elsewhere. Can the builder refuse to sell to us if we choose a different bank?
InsuranceNewsNet
Shadow banking by crypto exchanges will continue to wreak financial havoc after FTX
What just happened to FTX this week looks a lot like Lehman’ s collapse for the cryptocurrency world. Earlier this week, shadowy business dealings by FTX, a crypto exchange that also acts as a brokerage, lender, and owner of a subsidiary proprietary trading company Alameda Research, came to light. As the price of FTX’ s token tanked, FTX received $8 billion in…
Patent Issued for Integrated risk analysis management (USPTO 11481693): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11481693, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11481710): OneTrust LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brannon,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11481710 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company; Affirms Most Credit Ratings of Members of Manhattan Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company. (Standard Life and Casualty) (. Salt Lake City, UT.
Patent Issued for Apparatus and method for remote determination of architectural feature elevation and orientation (USPTO 11480683): Assurant Inc.
-- Assurant Inc. ( New York, New York , United States ) has been issued patent number 11480683, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Effectively preparing for the damage to land, buildings, and other structures caused by floods has challenged individuals and communities for centuries. As the populations of coastal regions and other areas susceptible to flood events have grown, so too has the need to effectively assess the risks to people and property posed by such flood events. The inventors of the invention disclosed herein have identified technical challenges associated with efficiently determining the elevation and orientation of architectural features of structures erected on particular parcels of land, and developed the solutions described and otherwise referenced herein.”
Risks Journal Issues Research Articles in November 2022 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Nov. 12 -- Risks, a peer-reviewed open access journal for research and studies on insurance and financial risk management, published research articles, including the following topics, in its. November 2022. edition:. Articles:. * Dynamic Connectedness between Indicators of the Ghana Stock Exchange Returns and Macroeconomic Fundamentals. *...
InsuranceNewsNet
“Method And System For Distribution Of Fax Transmissions Of An Organization” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220345588): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Seneviratne, Menik ( Culver City, CA , US); Toscano, Francis (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the...
National Center for the Middle Market, Fifth Third Private Bank Business Transition Advisory Team Issue Report Entitled 'Owner Transitions in the Middle Market'
WASHINGTON , Nov. 11 (TNSrep) -- The National Center for the Middle Market ,. , and Fifth Third Private Bank Business Transition Advisory Team issued a 10-page report in. entitled "Owner Transitions in the Middle Market - When Business Gets Personal: A Business Owner's Perspective on Selling a. Middle Market...
Recent Research from Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences Highlight Findings in Livestock Insurance (Unravelling the Pastoralist Paradox – Preferences for Land Tenure Security and Flexibility In Kenya): Livestock Insurance
-- Current study results on Livestock Insurance have been published. According to news reporting from Umea,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “In this paper, we use a discrete choice experiment conducted among pastoralists in four different semi-arid counties in. Kenya. characterized by different land tenure regimes to analyze...
