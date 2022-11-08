ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenoma, WA

Glenoma Woman Accused of Assaulting Landlord Who Was Recording Her Loading Cows on Property

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
 4 days ago
Lewis County Law and Justice Center

A Glenoma woman has been charged with third-degree assault in Lewis County Superior Court after she allegedly struck her landlord during an altercation that reportedly started when the landlord started video recording the woman’s cows on Sunday.

The defendant, Radhika R. Anderson, 37, was booked into the Lewis County Superior Court just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday but was released on $10,000 unsecured bail Monday afternoon.

Anderson was reportedly moving from a property on Anderson Road in Glenoma Sunday morning when her landlord exited another residence on the property and started recording her, according to court documents. Anderson claimed her landlord “was upset she was also removing her cows.”

Anderson’s landlord later told law enforcement she was evicting Anderson from the property “and part of the reason was how she was treating her cows,” so when she saw Anderson loading her cows, “she went outside to record their condition,” according to court documents.

Anderson allegedly said that her landlord recording her “made her feel threatened, so she took the camera and threw it,” according to court documents.

Anderson then allegedly began yelling at her landlord while holding what the alleged victim claims was a stick and what Anderson claims was an umbrella. Anderson allegedly “eventually struck (her landlord) because she felt threatened,” according to court documents.

The alleged victim reports Anderson “struck her on the head with the stick multiple times,” causing injuries that were observable to the responding deputy.

When asked by a deputy if she struck her landlord with a stick, Anderson allegedly admitted to striking the alleged victim “but it was not with a stick, it was with an umbrella, which caused the umbrella to bend,” according to court documents.

The umbrella was collected as evidence, as well as the stick the alleged victim said she was struck with.

Video footage from the alleged victim’s phone confirms both parties’ accounts of the incident up until the point Anderson threw the phone. From that point, all that can be seen or heard is Anderson yelling at the alleged victim, according to court documents.

Anderson was charged Monday with one count of third-degree assault, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

A judge issued an anti-harassment order protecting the alleged victim that prevents Anderson from returning to the Glenoma property where the incident allegedly occurred.

