Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Related
Bethlehem’s Christmas huts open ahead of tree-lighting and start of Christkindlmarkt
The weather outside was more fair than frightful, with a balmy high in the upper 60s Saturday, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem. The expanded Christmas City Village opened Thursday with 15 vendor huts greeting shoppers along Main Street. Groups maneuvered between participants on an afternoon Holiday Cocktail Trail.
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
Warminster Social Club To Bring a Traditional German-Style Christmas Village to the Area
The Warminster organization will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month. A Bucks County sports club will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month, an homage to the holiday markets of Europe. Vereinigung Erzgebirge, a German-American social and sports club located in...
thevalleyledger.com
Christmas is Coming to Emmaus!
It’s the most magical time of year here in Emmaus! Join the Borough of Emmaus and Emmaus Main Street Partners the first Saturday in December, December 3rd, 2022, for Old Fashioned Christmas in the Emmaus Triangle!. The Cheers Drinking Trail, sponsored by Kleckner & Sons Appliances & Electronics and...
Historic hotel commemorated on Easton’s holiday ornament
A historical Easton landmark will be adorning some Christmas trees this holiday season. The Easton Main Street Initiative this week unveiled its 2022 holiday ornament, which depicts the facade of what was the historic Mount Vernon Hotel, Sixth and Northampton streets. The building now occupies Two Rivers Brewing Company. This...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
mainlinetoday.com
16 Places for Thanksgiving Takeout Around the Main Line
Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? You can pick up turkey and all the sides from these Main Line area restaurants. Thanksgiving is right around the corner! Want to skip out on the hours in the kitchen and ensure you don’t miss a second of the football games? Takeout from these eateries throughout the Philadelphia suburbs is the way to go this Thanksgiving.
So Merry! This NJ Christmas Tree Farm is Selling Colored Live Trees
These Christmas trees are amazing. YOU can have a pink Christmas tree. These are the coolest Christmas trees on the block. Once again this very cool New Jersey Christmas tree farm will have colored live trees:. Wykoff's Christmas Tree Farm brings us some really cool colors: pink, purple, dark blue,...
buckscountyherald.com
Volunteers are needed for AHUB homeless shelter; serving needs of Quakertown, Pennridge, and Palisades areas
Volunteers are needed to support the mission of the Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks (AHUB). AHUB is a non-profit organization which serves the needs of the homeless of the Quakertown, Pennridge, and the Palisades areas. One program under AHUB is a volunteer staffed community ministry called Code Blue which provides shelter and a warm bed and meal to the homeless of Upper Bucks County on cold winter nights when the temperature is 26 degrees or below.
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
lehighvalleystyle.com
7 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.10–11.17
Kicking off on Wednesday, November 9 and continuing through Sunday, November 13, try a variety of smoked cheeses from AK Farms expertly paired with Sleepy Cat wines. On Sunday, November 12, meet the farmers Karen and Al and purchase blocks of smoked cheese, bologna, smoked sticks, jerky and more. Fall...
mainlinetoday.com
Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants
If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs new apartment, townhome developments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
Veterans hub opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Inside the St. Luke's Lehighton Campus, formally known as the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, is a new space for veterans. The Veterans Hub of Northeastern Pennsylvania opened its doors. Christine LeClair, director of Carbon County Veterans Affairs, came up with the idea of partnering with the...
phillyvoice.com
Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel
Philadelphia is beginning to transform into a winter wonderland as more and more holiday attractions open across the city, including one that is returning for its 15th season. The Christmas Village will be open in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, with dazzling light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.
lvpnews.com
Sheetz opens new store in Breinigsville
Altoona based Sheetz, a family-owned chain of convenience stores and coffee shops, opened its latest Lehigh Valley store on Trexlertown Road, Breinigsville, on Oct. 6. Ryan Sheetz, vice president for marketing and brand, a second-generation member of the Sheetz family, was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was...
Police raid two Scranton businesses
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon. It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works. “My customers pulled up and was […]
Rare Birds Seen Locally
CHURCHVILLE, Pa. -- A number of rare birds ---a Greater White fronted Goose, Long-billed Dowitcher and Eared Grebe, among them -- were spotted in Bucks County, Pa., in the first week of November, an ornithology organization has confirmed.
Comments / 0