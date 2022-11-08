Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
lvpnews.com
Liberty Bell Museum celebrates 60th anniversary
The Liberty Bell Museum in downtown Allentown observed its 60th anniversary on Sept. 25 and, at the same time, commemorated the 1777 arrival in Allentown close to a dozen cast bells from Philadelphia, including our precious American symbol, now known as the Liberty Bell, for refuge from the British occupational forces during the darkest days of the American Revolution.
lvpnews.com
Frederick A. Molchany
Frederick A. “Fred” Molchany, 81, of Allentown, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was the husband of the late Dianne K. (Kingston). Born in Coplay, he was a son of the late George and Victoria (Hudak) Molchany. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and a member...
lvpnews.com
Walter J. Bell
Walter J. Bell, 78, of Allentown, died Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by his family in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He and his wife, Mary Ellen (Pierce) Bell, were married 54 years April 6. Born Jan. 19, 1944, in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Francis J....
lvpnews.com
Gloria Luella Madtes
Gloria Luella Madtes, 78, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 26, 2022, in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the widow of LaMar J. Madtes. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Ida B. (Weaver) Bleiler. A graduate of Mansfield University with a Bachelor of Science...
lvpnews.com
Ann L. Micklus
Ann L. Micklus, 87, of South Whitehall Township, died Nov. 3, 2022, in Allentown. She and her husband, Francis J. Micklus, were married for 67 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. Farrell and Lola (Wagner) Farrell. A graduate of Allen High School Class...
lvpnews.com
Sheetz opens new store in Breinigsville
Altoona based Sheetz, a family-owned chain of convenience stores and coffee shops, opened its latest Lehigh Valley store on Trexlertown Road, Breinigsville, on Oct. 6. Ryan Sheetz, vice president for marketing and brand, a second-generation member of the Sheetz family, was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was...
lvpnews.com
Embassy Bank, Phoebe sponsoring Veterans Day commemoration Coffee, conversation at Banko cinema at SteelStack
The community is invited to this year’s Veterans Day commemoration sponsored by Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries on Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m. retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and head of Lehigh University’s Veterans Association, Frank Gunter, will host “Coffee & Conversation: Reflections of Three Generations,” at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema at SteelStacks.
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop
The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
Upper Darby’s Llanerch Diner Again the Scene of Film Crews
Video production crews were recently working outside the Llanerch Diner in Upper Darby and caught the attention of commuters driving past the location, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Local News. The diner, on Township Line Road near West Chester Pike, became famous from a scene in the movie Silver...
Thrillist
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
lvpnews.com
Barry R. Griffin
Barry R. Griffin, 72, of Neffs, died suddenly on Nov. 5, 2022. He and his wife, Vickie L. (Brader) Griffin, were married 10 years on Aug. 28. Born Aug. 2, 1950, in Reading, Berks County, he was the son of the late Earl Raymond and Virginia Jeanette (Ubil) Griffin. He...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
Veterans Day: 2 Buffet Restaurants Offering Veterans Day Specials [Food & Drink]
Restaurants, stores, and businesses across the county offer special discounts for veterans and active-duty military members on Veterans Day coming up November 11. The federal holiday in the United States is about honoring and showing appreciation for those who have served and continue to serve the country.
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Thousands of turkeys affected after bird flu detected at Jaindl Farms
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Bird flu is hitting a turkey farm in Lehigh County. The disease was detected in a flock of turkeys in North Whitehall Township, says the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. State officials did not name the farm, but David Jaindl says 14,000 turkeys at Jaindl Farms were affected.
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
Two Bucks County Places Among 40 of Prettiest American Towns to Visit During Winter
The two towns were listed as must-stops for the winter.Image via iStock. Two Bucks County towns have been ranked as some of the best places to visit over the winter, listed alongside other top stops in the country. Stefanie Waldek wrote about the towns for Country Living.
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each December
From flashy light shows to quaint small town festivals and big city celebrations, there are so many wonderful attractions to explore in Pennsylvania during Christmastime. In this article we'll be discussing one of the most festive Pennsylvania towns that truly comes alive during the holidays, keep reading to learn more.
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has had some beautiful afternoons the last few days, but are you ready for some wet weather? While the news department has been focused on the polls, the CBS3 Next Weather Team is focused on the tropics. Yes, it may be late in the season, but Tropical Storm Nicole, soon to be Hurricane Nicole, is making its way toward Florida and will eventually move through the Delaware Valley. As we head into the heart of Wednesday, Nicole continues to strengthen off the East Coast of Florida. Landfall is expected by Thursday morning, with category 1 force winds...
