Bethlehem, PA

lvpnews.com

Liberty Bell Museum celebrates 60th anniversary

The Liberty Bell Museum in downtown Allentown observed its 60th anniversary on Sept. 25 and, at the same time, commemorated the 1777 arrival in Allentown close to a dozen cast bells from Philadelphia, including our precious American symbol, now known as the Liberty Bell, for refuge from the British occupational forces during the darkest days of the American Revolution.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Frederick A. Molchany

Frederick A. “Fred” Molchany, 81, of Allentown, died Nov. 5, 2022. He was the husband of the late Dianne K. (Kingston). Born in Coplay, he was a son of the late George and Victoria (Hudak) Molchany. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and a member...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Walter J. Bell

Walter J. Bell, 78, of Allentown, died Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by his family in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He and his wife, Mary Ellen (Pierce) Bell, were married 54 years April 6. Born Jan. 19, 1944, in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Francis J....
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Gloria Luella Madtes

Gloria Luella Madtes, 78, of New Tripoli, died Oct. 26, 2022, in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the widow of LaMar J. Madtes. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Ida B. (Weaver) Bleiler. A graduate of Mansfield University with a Bachelor of Science...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
lvpnews.com

Ann L. Micklus

Ann L. Micklus, 87, of South Whitehall Township, died Nov. 3, 2022, in Allentown. She and her husband, Francis J. Micklus, were married for 67 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. Farrell and Lola (Wagner) Farrell. A graduate of Allen High School Class...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Sheetz opens new store in Breinigsville

Altoona based Sheetz, a family-owned chain of convenience stores and coffee shops, opened its latest Lehigh Valley store on Trexlertown Road, Breinigsville, on Oct. 6. Ryan Sheetz, vice president for marketing and brand, a second-generation member of the Sheetz family, was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony. He was...
BREINIGSVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

Embassy Bank, Phoebe sponsoring Veterans Day commemoration Coffee, conversation at Banko cinema at SteelStack

The community is invited to this year’s Veterans Day commemoration sponsored by Embassy Bank and Phoebe Ministries on Nov. 11. Beginning at 10 a.m. retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel and head of Lehigh University’s Veterans Association, Frank Gunter, will host “Coffee & Conversation: Reflections of Three Generations,” at the Frank Banko Alehouse Cinema at SteelStacks.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Travel Maven

Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
LEVITTOWN, PA
Thrillist

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ
lvpnews.com

Barry R. Griffin

Barry R. Griffin, 72, of Neffs, died suddenly on Nov. 5, 2022. He and his wife, Vickie L. (Brader) Griffin, were married 10 years on Aug. 28. Born Aug. 2, 1950, in Reading, Berks County, he was the son of the late Earl Raymond and Virginia Jeanette (Ubil) Griffin. He...
NEFFS, PA
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has had some beautiful afternoons the last few days, but are you ready for some wet weather? While the news department has been focused on the polls, the CBS3 Next Weather Team is focused on the tropics. Yes, it may be late in the season, but Tropical Storm Nicole, soon to be Hurricane Nicole, is making its way toward Florida and will eventually move through the Delaware Valley. As we head into the heart of Wednesday, Nicole continues to strengthen off the East Coast of Florida. Landfall is expected by Thursday morning, with category 1 force winds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

