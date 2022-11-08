ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect

BTC’s worth loses its $18,000 all-time excessive assist as the value trades to a area of $17,000 earlier than bouncing off this area. BTC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues will look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s worth stays...
CoinTelegraph

Why is Bitcoin price down today?

After topping the $21,500 mark on Nov. 4, Bitcoin (BTC) price is down by 14% on Nov. 8, reaching a new yearly low at $17,166 and most altcoins are following suit. While the Binance and FTX news initially caused an uptick in the market, the day turned south as various unconfirmed sources speculate that FTX’s losses could show a $6 billion deficit.
PYMNTS

Bitcoin a Shell of Former Self on Anniversary of $68K All-Time High

It has been a rocky 12 months for bitcoin. One year ago, bitcoin hit its all-time high of $68,789. Today, it’s back below $20,000, having lost 70% over the last 12 months. As bitcoin neared its record high last November, analysts attributed the rally in financial assets in part to investors who were attempting to hedge against inflation, with the rest coming as a result of rampant speculation, often by investors with little to no prior experience.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin sinks under $16K as FTX insolvency fears turn into contagion

Crypto markets crumbled for a second day as the fallout from FTX’s liquidity troubles continued to negatively impact investor sentiment. Throughout the day Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped, falling to a new yearly below $16,000 as Binance announced that it would back out of its agreement to acquire FTX. Investors had pinned their hopes on a rather swift market rebound if Binance was successfully able to acquire FTX, but now that the deal is scuppered, BTC and altcoin prices has sold-off further.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Tumbles Below $17K Amid Worries Over FTX-Binance Deal

The fallout of crypto exchange giant FTX's liquidity concerns continues to rattle the crypto markets. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as the cryptocurrency falls below $17,000 to its lowest level in 23 months.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet

Bitcoin value declined over 10% and even spiked beneath $18,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses, because the FTX faces extra warmth. Bitcoin began did not recuperate floor and declined over 10%. The value is buying and selling beneath $19,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s...
astaga.com

MATIC dips by 20% despite Bepop’s Polygon adoption

MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon community, is down by greater than 20% right now regardless of Bepop’s latest launch on the blockchain. MATIC has misplaced greater than 20% of its worth during the last 24 hours. The native coin of the Polygon community has been underperforming for the reason that begin of the week and will expertise additional sell-off within the close to time period.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?

Bitcoin value declined over 15% and even traded beneath $16,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses if it breaks the $15,000 assist zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined beneath $16,000. The worth is buying and selling beneath $17,500 and the 100...
astaga.com

Binance Coin Holds Above $290 Amidst Crypto Purge; Are Bulls Still In Control?

BNB’s value loses its $340 assist as the value trades to a area of $290 earlier than bouncing off this area. BNB’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. BNB’s value stays weak throughout all...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Records Fresh Market Low At $17K, Was This The Bottom?

The crypto market is buying and selling within the pink, with Bitcoin and different cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over in the present day’s buying and selling session. The primary cryptocurrency retraces its income from final week and fallback into a brand new yearly low. On the time of writing,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy