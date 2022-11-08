Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
ADA, SHIB and XRP Surge as Bitcoin Climbs $17,000: Details
astaga.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Loses Previous All-time High Of $18,000; Here Is What To Expect
BTC’s worth loses its $18,000 all-time excessive assist as the value trades to a area of $17,000 earlier than bouncing off this area. BTC’s worth continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues will look unsure for many merchants and buyers. BTC’s worth stays...
CoinTelegraph
Why is Bitcoin price down today?
After topping the $21,500 mark on Nov. 4, Bitcoin (BTC) price is down by 14% on Nov. 8, reaching a new yearly low at $17,166 and most altcoins are following suit. While the Binance and FTX news initially caused an uptick in the market, the day turned south as various unconfirmed sources speculate that FTX’s losses could show a $6 billion deficit.
zycrypto.com
Cathie Wood reveals her first BTC investment is in over $7 million of unrealized profit
Cathie Wood, the founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest, has revealed that she first bought $100,000 worth of BTC at a price of around $250 back in 2015 and has held it until now — putting the investment in massive unrealized profit of over $7.6 million. In an...
Bitcoin a Shell of Former Self on Anniversary of $68K All-Time High
It has been a rocky 12 months for bitcoin. One year ago, bitcoin hit its all-time high of $68,789. Today, it’s back below $20,000, having lost 70% over the last 12 months. As bitcoin neared its record high last November, analysts attributed the rally in financial assets in part to investors who were attempting to hedge against inflation, with the rest coming as a result of rampant speculation, often by investors with little to no prior experience.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin sinks under $16K as FTX insolvency fears turn into contagion
Crypto markets crumbled for a second day as the fallout from FTX’s liquidity troubles continued to negatively impact investor sentiment. Throughout the day Bitcoin (BTC) price dropped, falling to a new yearly below $16,000 as Binance announced that it would back out of its agreement to acquire FTX. Investors had pinned their hopes on a rather swift market rebound if Binance was successfully able to acquire FTX, but now that the deal is scuppered, BTC and altcoin prices has sold-off further.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $17K Amid Worries Over FTX-Binance Deal
The fallout of crypto exchange giant FTX's liquidity concerns continues to rattle the crypto markets. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as the cryptocurrency falls below $17,000 to its lowest level in 23 months.
Bitcoin falls to 2-year low after Binance decides not to rescue FTX
Bitcoin prices fell below $16,000 for the first time since November 2020 after Binance decided not to go ahead with the FTX deal, Coin Desk reported. If FTX's insolvency was a surprise for many crypto investors, more revelations about the company would send shockwaves throughout the industry. Cryptocurrencies began this...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to Bullish Pattern Suggesting Bitcoin Could Trade at $80,000 Next Year
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has pointed to a bullish chart pattern that suggests the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could trade at the $80,000 mark by next year if it plays out. In a tweet shared with their over 30,000 followers on the microblogging platform, popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin value declined over 10% and even spiked beneath $18,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses, because the FTX faces extra warmth. Bitcoin began did not recuperate floor and declined over 10%. The value is buying and selling beneath $19,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s...
astaga.com
MATIC dips by 20% despite Bepop’s Polygon adoption
MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon community, is down by greater than 20% right now regardless of Bepop’s latest launch on the blockchain. MATIC has misplaced greater than 20% of its worth during the last 24 hours. The native coin of the Polygon community has been underperforming for the reason that begin of the week and will expertise additional sell-off within the close to time period.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Plunges 15%, Can Buyers Save The Key $15K Support?
Bitcoin value declined over 15% and even traded beneath $16,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses if it breaks the $15,000 assist zone. Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone after the FTX collapse and declined beneath $16,000. The worth is buying and selling beneath $17,500 and the 100...
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly touches a new low for the year, FTX token plunges more than 75% in broad crypto sell-off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Those declines spread throughout the rest of the market, at one point even stealing steam from the stock market rally. Smaller...
astaga.com
Binance Coin Holds Above $290 Amidst Crypto Purge; Are Bulls Still In Control?
BNB’s value loses its $340 assist as the value trades to a area of $290 earlier than bouncing off this area. BNB’s value continues to look bearish with the market’s present state, as issues look unsure for many merchants and traders. BNB’s value stays weak throughout all...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Records Fresh Market Low At $17K, Was This The Bottom?
The crypto market is buying and selling within the pink, with Bitcoin and different cryptocurrencies recording double-digit losses over in the present day’s buying and selling session. The primary cryptocurrency retraces its income from final week and fallback into a brand new yearly low. On the time of writing,...
