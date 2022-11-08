The Moving Picture Cinema, owned by drive-in veteran Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney, announced it has purchased Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre, off Route 309, Orefield, effective Nov. 4. McClanahan and McChesney become the fourth set of owners in the theater’s 88-year history, according to a news release emailed to...

NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO