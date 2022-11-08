ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saucon Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Shankweiler’s has new owners

The Moving Picture Cinema, owned by drive-in veteran Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney, announced it has purchased Shankweiler’s Drive-In Theatre, off Route 309, Orefield, effective Nov. 4. McClanahan and McChesney become the fourth set of owners in the theater’s 88-year history, according to a news release emailed to...
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
lvpnews.com

Ann L. Micklus

Ann L. Micklus, 87, of South Whitehall Township, died Nov. 3, 2022, in Allentown. She and her husband, Francis J. Micklus, were married for 67 years. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. Farrell and Lola (Wagner) Farrell. A graduate of Allen High School Class...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Jeffery A. Toth

Jeffery A. “Jeff” Toth, 71, of Orefield, died Oct. 31, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Affectionately known as Poppy, he was the husband of Elaine L. (Heilman) Toth with whom he shared 42 years of marriage in September. Born April 13, 1951, in Bethlehem, he...
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy