Liberty or empire? The foreign policy we choose reflects the kind of nation we want to be. Either we model our values for the rest of the world, or we try to impose them by force. There is no middle ground. Any point on the seesaw between self-governance and imperialism will inevitably tilt towards the latter. If Americans want to keep their freedom, they should heed the advice of George Washington: “steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the world” and pursue “harmony [and] liberal intercourse with all nations.” It’s not our job to boss other countries around...

23 MINUTES AGO