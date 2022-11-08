Read full article on original website
Related
Salter: American empire is the death of liberty
Liberty or empire? The foreign policy we choose reflects the kind of nation we want to be. Either we model our values for the rest of the world, or we try to impose them by force. There is no middle ground. Any point on the seesaw between self-governance and imperialism will inevitably tilt towards the latter. If Americans want to keep their freedom, they should heed the advice of George Washington: “steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the world” and pursue “harmony [and] liberal intercourse with all nations.” It’s not our job to boss other countries around...
You won the election. Can you tackle the real problems facing Florida? | Letters
Republicans’ historic night as it happened | Nov. 9. After all the name calling, bullying and grand standing, the voters have spoken. Personally, I don’t care what party got in where. All I want is for our government leaders to start doing their jobs. As far as I’m concerned, none of you are worth the weight of a toothpick if you’re only going to fight about it. You all seem to know what everyone else is doing wrong but never seem to have a plan or the wherewithal to make things right.
Preston Xanthopoulos: MAGA lost huge
Donald Trump wasn’t on the ballot Tuesday, but #MAGA was, and MAGA lost huge. I know. That's an unpopular opinion with many of my Republican friends. But, if we want to win in the future, we must accept the reality, that Donald Trump and his movement were absolutely repudiated in the 2022 general election here in New Hampshire and in swing states and districts across the country. ...
Former SC senator says he’s never been more disappointed than he is in Clyburn’s comments
In The Island Packet’s letters to the editor, a former Beaufort senator says he’s never been more disappointed than he is in Clyburn’s recent comments. Conservation, substitute teachers, tiny homes addressed. | Opinion
Comments / 0