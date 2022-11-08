ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some

(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Snowstorm on the way in northern Minnesota

(Chanhassen MN-) It's going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. Your browser does not support the audio element. High winds could cause blowing...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Como Zoo says goodbye to Stanley the gray seal

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Como Zoo is saying goodbye to an animal that had been with them since 2021. Stanley the gray seal was undergoing surgery to remove calcium deposits on eyes and did not wake up from the anesthesia. According to the zoo, Stanley was taking twice-daily...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota deer season generates big bucks

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
