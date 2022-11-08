Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Cold and blustery; blizzard warning for some
(FOX 9) - A blast of winter is coming to portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas to end the work week. Thursday started warm and humid for much of southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota much cooler, with highs in the 20s and 30s. As a cold...
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
willmarradio.com
Snowstorm on the way in northern Minnesota
(Chanhassen MN-) It's going to start feeling like winter in Minnesota after several warm days. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carletta says temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30 statewide and some areas are getting snow:. Your browser does not support the audio element. High winds could cause blowing...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota
Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
boreal.org
Many conifers still available for Minnesota DNR's State Forest Nursery tree seedling sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 9, 2022. We are one week into State Forest Nursery tree seedling ordering and things are running smoothly. Thank you for using the online seedling request form. This is allowing us to process seedling requests faster than last year. As predicted,...
Como Zoo says goodbye to Stanley the gray seal
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Como Zoo is saying goodbye to an animal that had been with them since 2021. Stanley the gray seal was undergoing surgery to remove calcium deposits on eyes and did not wake up from the anesthesia. According to the zoo, Stanley was taking twice-daily...
10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota
They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
This Amazing Pohlad Family-Owned Minnesota Lake Home Sold For Over $10 Million
There are so many amazing homes that sit right on the lake. From beautifully constructed cabins in northern Minnesota to the incredible mansions on Lake Minnetonka, there are truly a variety of homes out there. This one, in particular, was owned by someone from the Pohlad family, according to Bring...
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
Is it Illegal to Blast Music in Your Car in Minnesota?
I know I am guilty of this a lot, especially because I love my music loud. There are many things that we never really know are legal or not, which is why it is awesome that we can ask state troopers what the legal laws and guidelines are when it comes to driving.
New Minnesotan Was Concerned About These ‘Mystery’ Lights In The Sky
A social media page, identifying the quirky things found in Minnesota recently, had a post from a new Minnesotan pop-up that showed off these mysterious lights hovering inside the clouds in Southern Minnesota. Those who have lived here for some amount of time have seen these same lights before and knew there was nothing to be concerned about.
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
Wednesday update: Major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Snow totals over a foot are possible in parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as the season's first winter storm barrels through the region over the next 72 hours, with the worst impacts from the snow and wind expected Thursday through Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service,...
Minnesota Teen Named ‘Superhero’ By Farmer In Need
We keep hearing about the community impact lately when it comes to finishing harvest when a family emergency happens. Someone hears about it, rallies the neighbors, and the field gets done in hours. But sometimes it only takes one person to make a difference to someone in need. Last fall,...
boreal.org
Minnesota deer season generates big bucks
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
Severe Weather Possible This Afternoon Across Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service says that there's a risk of severe weather across portions of southern Minnesota this afternoon, with damaging winds being the main threat. Heavy rain, large hail, and tornadoes will also be possible across the area. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!. The...
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0