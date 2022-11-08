ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluehens.com

Delaware Drops a Heartbreaker to Richmond 21-13

NEWARK, Del. – In a hard-fought battle between the CAA's top two defenses, the No. 17/15 University of Delaware football team fell in a heartbreaker to No. 12/13 Richmond, 21-13, in front of 16,534 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the loss, the Blue Hens slip to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Blue Hens Finish 16th at NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – After placing fifth at the CAA Championship, Delaware sent its top seven runners to Penn State to compete in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals. The Blue Hens had to navigate rainy weather throughout the race, as the downpour picked up just after the runners crossed the mile marker.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Women's Swimming And Diving Defeats Rider, Ties La Salle

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - The University of Delaware women's swimming and diving program defeated Rider, 244.00-46.00, and tied La Salle at 149.50 on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Erin Shema highlighted Delaware with three first-place finishes. Shema finished in first place in the 100 back (57.18) for the third time this season....
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Women’s Basketball Battles Columbia In Home Opener

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's basketball team made their return to Newark Thursday evening to open their home slate of the 2022-23 young season. The Blue Hens (1-1) went on a late fourth quarter surge but came up short, suffering a 64-56 setback to the Lions (2-0) inside Bob Carpenter Center.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Football Preview: Richmond

NEWARK, Del. – The No. 17/15/16 University of Delaware football team will host its final regular season home game on Saturday when it welcomes in No. 12/13 Richmond to Delaware Stadium for a CAA contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FloSports and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Men’s Basketball Takes on Air Force in First Road Contest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following its 78-54 season-opening win over Wilmington on Monday, the Delaware men's basketball team travels to the Centennial State for its first road contest of the season in a matchup with Air Force. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. EST with the game streaming nationally on the Mountain West Network.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
bluehens.com

Cross Country to Compete at NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals

University Park, Pa.– The University of Delaware cross country team travels to the campus of Penn State to compete in the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals. The Blue Hens will send eight runners to compete for a chance to appear at the NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma. What You Need...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for  $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey

A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
BELLMAWR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy