bluehens.com
Delaware Drops a Heartbreaker to Richmond 21-13
NEWARK, Del. – In a hard-fought battle between the CAA's top two defenses, the No. 17/15 University of Delaware football team fell in a heartbreaker to No. 12/13 Richmond, 21-13, in front of 16,534 fans at Delaware Stadium. With the loss, the Blue Hens slip to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
bluehens.com
Blue Hens Finish 16th at NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – After placing fifth at the CAA Championship, Delaware sent its top seven runners to Penn State to compete in the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals. The Blue Hens had to navigate rainy weather throughout the race, as the downpour picked up just after the runners crossed the mile marker.
bluehens.com
Women's Swimming And Diving Defeats Rider, Ties La Salle
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - The University of Delaware women's swimming and diving program defeated Rider, 244.00-46.00, and tied La Salle at 149.50 on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Erin Shema highlighted Delaware with three first-place finishes. Shema finished in first place in the 100 back (57.18) for the third time this season....
bluehens.com
Men’s Basketball Erases 15-Point Deficit, but Falls at Air Force
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Delaware men's basketball (1-1) erased a 15-point deficit in the second half but couldn't take the lead against Air Force (1-1), falling 75-71 on Friday. A trio of Blue Hens tallied double-figure scoring totals in the road opener. After scoring the first bucket of the...
bluehens.com
Women’s Basketball Battles Columbia In Home Opener
NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's basketball team made their return to Newark Thursday evening to open their home slate of the 2022-23 young season. The Blue Hens (1-1) went on a late fourth quarter surge but came up short, suffering a 64-56 setback to the Lions (2-0) inside Bob Carpenter Center.
bluehens.com
Football Preview: Richmond
NEWARK, Del. – The No. 17/15/16 University of Delaware football team will host its final regular season home game on Saturday when it welcomes in No. 12/13 Richmond to Delaware Stadium for a CAA contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FloSports and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.
bluehens.com
Men’s Basketball Takes on Air Force in First Road Contest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following its 78-54 season-opening win over Wilmington on Monday, the Delaware men's basketball team travels to the Centennial State for its first road contest of the season in a matchup with Air Force. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. EST with the game streaming nationally on the Mountain West Network.
bluehens.com
Field Hockey Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round against North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Delaware field hockey (10-11) is set to take top-seed and undefeated North Carolina in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, November 11 at noon at Karen Shelton Stadium. This will be the first time the two teams have faced each other since...
bluehens.com
Cross Country to Compete at NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals
University Park, Pa.– The University of Delaware cross country team travels to the campus of Penn State to compete in the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals. The Blue Hens will send eight runners to compete for a chance to appear at the NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma. What You Need...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Police respond to barricade situation in Camden, New Jersey
Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey
A serious crash was reported in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 on Route 42 near Exit 14 in Bellmawr, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. One lane was closed, 511nj.org reported. There were no immediate details on injuries. to...
Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road. According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she...
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
Police investigating serious crash that left car in pieces in Camden County
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in Camden County is under investigation. It happened in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Champion Avenue in Pennsauken. Emergency crews say they got the call around midnight. You can see pieces of the vehicle scattered all over the roadway. It's unknown how the crash happened at this time.There's also no word on injuries.
