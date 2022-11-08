Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Quick Match League Cup Recap: Manchester City Win 2-0 vs Chelsea
Manchester City 2, Julián Álvarez (58’), Riyad Mahrez (53’) Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some fantastic players as Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez had monster games and nailed a good game for City. Also, Ortega was sensational and...
SB Nation
Romelu Lukaku named to Belgium squad for World Cup despite injuries
Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has played a grand total of 29 minutes in the last two months, and has just barely 250 minutes across five appearances to his name for the season, but he was one of the 26 players named to the Belgium national team squad earlier today for the 2022 World Cup.
SB Nation
Bournemouth 4-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Shambolic on the South Coast
Inevitably, given the current situation that both of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup protagonists currently find themselves in the Premier league, this game would feature heavy team rotation. Bournemouth went with nine changes from the weekend defeat to Leeds United, whereas the Blues swapped their entire starting eleven. I’ll admit to being surprised by the extent that Frank Lampard rotated, but any fan who didn’t anticipate that the bulk of the manager’s focus would be on Saturday’s rematch with the Cherries needs to gain some perspective. Yes, it is disappointing to see Everton once again go out of the League Cup - a trophy the esteemed club has famously never won - and particularly so, given the lop-sided scoreline and the opposition being “beatable”.
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
SB Nation
Liverpool Men To Face Manchester City In Fourth Round Of The Carabao Cup
After securing victory through another memorable penalty shoot out (Penaltypool!) on Wednesday night, Liverpool have discovered their fourth round opponents in the Carabao Cup and its... not fun. Liverpool Men will visit Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournment. The match, with exact date as yet undetermined, will...
SB Nation
USMNT’s 3 biggest snubs for the World Cup
Every World Cup roster release comes with a certain amount of scrutiny and backlash. It’s an inevitable part of the process when one coach or federation is deciding on a set limit of spots to determine the best players to represent their country at the biggest sporting event on Earth.
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
SB Nation
Miguel Almiron named Premier League Player of the Month for October
With three months of the 2022/23 season in the books, it made sense for the Premier League to finally hand a Player of the Month award to the most beloved of all Magpies and current holder of a very sweet 3rd-place in the EPL table: Miggy Almirón!. After getting...
SB Nation
Tactical Notebook: What Manchester United need to fix
As you know by now one of the cardinal rules of football is you really shouldn’t take much stock out of anything that happens in a Europa League group stage match, FA Cup match, or especially a League match, and that’s why I’ll almost never write about them. Too often you’re facing a vastly inferior opponent, a rotated side, or both. Wins aren’t as good as they look, losses are usually due to poor squad depth but pretty often the biggest factor is simply bad luck.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will play Aston Villa for the second time in five days on Thursday when the Villans visit Old Trafford for a Carabao Cup clash. Erik ten Hag will be eager for a reaction from his side after the Reds were beaten 3-1 by Unai Emery’s team at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.
SB Nation
November 11th-13th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Hakim Ziyech named to Morocco squad for 2022 World Cup
Hakim Ziyech spent most of 2022 being retired from international duty, but Morocco changed their head coach just in time for Ziyech to unretire, rejoin during the September international break, and now be a key part of their squad for the World Cup well. Ziyech had fallen out quite badly...
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
SB Nation
Liverpool's Kelleher on Penalty Heroics and Importance of League Cup
On Wednesday, Caoimhín Kelleher set a new standard amongst Liverpool goalkeepers by winning his fourth penalty shootout. He did it in just his 18th senior appearance for the Reds. Afterwards, the 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international reflected on the win and the role he has played in Liverpool's successes...
ESPN
Canada's Alphonso Davies confident of World Cup fitness after Bayern injury scare
Alphonso Davies admits it was a "scary situation" when he picked up his hamstring injury while on Bayern Munich duty, but is confident he'll be fully fit for Canada's opening World Cup match on Nov. 23. Davies picked up the hamstring strain in the 64th minute of Bayern Munich's 3-2...
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton
Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
SB Nation
BREAKING: 5 City Players Named in England World Cup Squad
England manager has named 5 Manchester City players in the England squad heading for World Cup 2022 in Qatar this month. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips will all be joining up with the Three Lions as they compete for the most sought-after prize in football.
SB Nation
Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu named to Wales squad for 2022 World Cup
Ethan Ampadu has established himself as a first-team regular for manager (and former Chelsea assistant) Luca Gotti at Spezia, . While Spezia don’t look like rising above a season-long relegation fight in the Serie A anytime soon — they are currently in 17th, one place and three points above the drop zone — at least Ampadu’s getting plenty of minutes. The 22-year-old has started their last ten games on the bounce, including Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Udinese, and has played mostly at center back, the position that Chelsea specifically asked for.
SB Nation
Thursday November 10th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Comments / 0