ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Gamecock Scoop Gameday: Florida

It's gameday folks! We've got you all set with everything you need to know about the Gamecocks' matchup with the Florida Gators. Don't forget to come hang out on the Insider's Forum with us during the game to talk ball with the Gamecock Scoop staff.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Quote book with video: Mike Norvell on FSU's win over Syracuse

Mike Norvell discusses the Seminoles' domination of Syracuse. Quotes will be added to this file on Sunday morning. “All right, just start off, you know, just so proud of our football team, you know, back to back weeks going on the road. This is definitely a very unique place, you know, loud atmosphere, with what they do, you know, offensively defensively, incorporating a lot of different schemes. I thought our guys prepared at a very high level, and I had a lot of confidence coming into the game of what, how we would play.
SYRACUSE, NY
Scarlet Nation

Four-Star 2023 QB Jaden Rashada Flips From Miami to Florida

In a surprising turn of events, prized Miami 2023 quarterback commit Jaden Rashada flipped his commitment to Florida Thursday night on the west coast via social media. Rashada committed to Miami in June and initially spurned the Gators, who many said he was leaning toward at the time. The offensive...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy