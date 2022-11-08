Mike Norvell discusses the Seminoles' domination of Syracuse. Quotes will be added to this file on Sunday morning. “All right, just start off, you know, just so proud of our football team, you know, back to back weeks going on the road. This is definitely a very unique place, you know, loud atmosphere, with what they do, you know, offensively defensively, incorporating a lot of different schemes. I thought our guys prepared at a very high level, and I had a lot of confidence coming into the game of what, how we would play.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO