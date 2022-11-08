ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County

BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors sue Chico to stop Cal Park hotel project

CHICO, Calif. - Opponents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chico to stop the construction of a new hotel near Chico's California Park Subdivision. TownPlace Suites by Marriott is planned near Bruce Road and Highway 32 in East Chico. The Chico City Council approved the project in September, reversing the earlier denial of the project by the Chico Planning Commission.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Rotary dedicates new Veterans Plaza to Chico High School

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Rotary dedicated Veterans Plaza, a new permanent memorial site in front of the Chico High School field, to the high school Friday afternoon. The memorial is for all veterans, but specifically for ones who graduated from Chico High School. “This plaza is so wonderful for the...
CHICO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare

This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
NEVADA CITY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - November 10, 2022

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) recently installed water quality monitoring devices called sondes in Lake Oroville and the Thermalito Diversion Pool. Sondes measure the water’s temperature, pH (acidic or basic level of hydrogen), dissolved oxygen (oxygen levels available to aquatic organisms), and turbidity (the clarity of water). Sonde data is collected around the clock every 15 minutes and is analyzed by the Water Quality Section of DWR’s Northern Region office. The monitoring devices are expected to remain in place until the runoff season ends, which is typically around May or June.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured

PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
FOX40

Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Ribbon cut on Chico's new teen center: "Trust and Believe"

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico is celebrating a new teen center. “Trust and Believe” is a new youth center on Nelson Street dedicated to at-risk teenagers who don’t qualify for typical afterschool programs. The space will feature spaces for arts and crafts, music, an agricultural...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night

CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County 4H kids collecting coats for kid

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County 4H kids are collecting coats for kids from Nov. 9 until Dec. 9. Drop off any new or lightly used coats at several locations below. All sizes are accepted. Orland:. Glenn County Cooperative Extension Office 821 E. South St. Glenn County Farm Bureau 831...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gridley Museum honors 100-year-old veteran

Frank Heinrich has lived in Gridley for nearly 70 years and served with the Coast Guard in World War II. Frank Heinrich has lived in Gridley for nearly 70 years and served with the Coast Guard in World War II.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Section of Oro Quincy Highway closed in eastern Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oro Quincy Highway is closed at Mountain House Circle due to winter weather conditions, according to Oroville CHP. The CHP says it has received multiple calls of people stuck on the highway. There is no estimated time the highway will reopen. People are asked to use an...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

