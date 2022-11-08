Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
North Lyon County board approves windows upgrade
The North Lyon County school board talked about windows Wednesday night. But not the computer kind. The board approved a bid of $274,613.33 to install new windows at both the elementary and junior-senior high schools. The district will get them through a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Emporia gazette.com
Storm risk map - 11.9.22
The political whirlwind may be subsiding. But the winds of nature will stir in the Emporia a…
Emporia gazette.com
Greenwood County stays politically red
Greenwood County leaned to the right in the August primary. It did so again Tuesday, even if the rest of Kansas did not.
Emporia gazette.com
Lyon County Commission moves forward with bid process on new Road and Bridge Department facilities
The Lyon County Commission has set a bid time and date for the construction of a $5.4 million site for the Lyon County Road and Bridge Department. A notice to bidders will be sent out next week for a new shop and bridge department building, which the county says are needed due to current substandard work conditions for the department.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6.
KVOE
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks investigating deer poaching incident in Lyon County
Game wardens are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deer poaching incident in Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the incident apparently happened Sunday morning near Roads 70 and X south of Hartford. One deer was apparently shot and then left to die. Additional details are currently pending.
Emporia gazette.com
Cold air for warm Veterans Day tributes
Flags should have no problem flying freely on this Veterans Day. The remnants of a cold front will take care of that. But people carrying flags outside might want to protect their hands. Below-freezing weather returned to the Emporia area early Friday for the first time in three weeks.
Emporia gazette.com
Hot tar leads to fire on middle school roof
Emporia Schools were closed Friday for Veterans Day, yet Emporia Fire Department crews were called to potential trouble at the middle school. "There was a small fire on the new construction portion of the roof at Emporia Middle School," USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said Friday. "McCownGordon, our construction company, immediately notified the fire department and upon their arrival quickly extinguished the fire. There are no students in the building today and our staff that is working was never in any danger."
KVOE
At least four people hurt in Coffey County wreck
At least four people were hurt., most with potentially serious injuries, after a crash in Coffey County late Monday afternoon. The wreck developed on Interstate 35 between the Lebo and BETO Junction exits shortly before 4:15 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 68-year-old Debora Fitch of Ankeny, Iowa, was northbound when Fitch left her lane and drove about half a mile in the center median before stopping.
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Christian L. Evans, 20, of Elk City, and Emily M. Stein, 18, of Wichita, died.
KVOE
KBI investigating inmate death in Greenwood County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into the death of a Greenwood County inmate. Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels says 50-year-old Jacqueline Montelango was pronounced dead at the Greenwood County Hospital shortly before 9 pm Sunday. Further details will likely not be released until the KBI...
KVOE
Details announced after alleged Halloween arson incident in Eureka
Greenwood County deputies are still investigating after an alleged arson incident in Eureka on Halloween. Eureka Fire Chief Luke Westerman says firefighters and emergency crews were called to a structure fire at 1002 East Vermont shortly after 6 pm. Fire was evident throughout the rear of the building, and there were initial reports that somebody may have been inside as firefighters arrived. Firefighters did a short search and had to abandon that effort as the fire spread, but investigators later learned the person possibly inside had actually escaped.
WIBW
ksal.com
KVOE
Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members
Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
KVOE
Man charged in Greenwood County with aggravated weapons, offender registry violations
Greenwood County has charged a man with several counts after a traffic stop late last month. The vehicle stop was listed on Oct. 28 by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they arrested Jedediah Dubry on suspicion of an aggravated weapon violation by a felon, offender registry offenses, a no-bond warrant from another unspecified county and traffic offenses. The Greenwood County Attorney’s Office has charged Dubry with single counts of aggravated weapons violation by a felon, aggravated offender registry violation, offender registry violation and traffic counts.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia celebrates Veterans Day
The Emporia Veterans Day parade marched down Commercial Street, braving frigid temperatures Friday morning. Here are a few photos from before the parade got started. We'll have more photos to share soon.
Emporia gazette.com
Veterans Day Memorial Service moves to Anderson Building
The Veterans Day Memorial Service is moving to the Anderson Building this year. Event organizers confirmed that Friday’s event will be held at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, after originally being scheduled at the All Veterans Memorial. The service is still slated for 11 a.m., after the Veterans Day parade...
Emporia gazette.com
Smith's question on sheriffs passes at polls; second one seems to fail
One ballot question stole the spotlight during the Kansas Primary in August. Voters in Tuesday’s general election had two less attention-getting questions to answer, and they appeared to give a split decision. A constitutional amendment giving the state legislature more power to amend regulations failed by a narrow margin,...
Emporia gazette.com
Area state-sectional football preview
Three area schools remain in the football postseason, and this week’s matchups should prove to be exciting ones. It’s the time of year when all contests are a challenge. Olpe High School meets Centralia High School away, Chase County High School hosts Little River High School, and Lebo High School heads to Canton to play Galva High School.
