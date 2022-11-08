Greenwood County deputies are still investigating after an alleged arson incident in Eureka on Halloween. Eureka Fire Chief Luke Westerman says firefighters and emergency crews were called to a structure fire at 1002 East Vermont shortly after 6 pm. Fire was evident throughout the rear of the building, and there were initial reports that somebody may have been inside as firefighters arrived. Firefighters did a short search and had to abandon that effort as the fire spread, but investigators later learned the person possibly inside had actually escaped.

EUREKA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO