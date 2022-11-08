Read full article on original website
Pursuit Suspect Crashes On IDL In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said a chase suspect pursued by officers on Saturday crashed near Downtown Tulsa on the IDL. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-244 at about 3 p.m. near the Detroit exit. TPD said the 31-year-old male driver took his girlfriend's car and it was spotted at...
Man injured following explosion at north Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said a man was injured in a house fire and explosion on north Phoenix Avenue. Fire Captain Jacob McDaniel said police officers were the first to respond after hearing a loud boom and seeing a plume of smoke. “There does appear...
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder transferred to Okmulgee County
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A person of interest in an Okmulgee murder investigation has been transferred to the Okmulgee County Jail, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office. Joe Kennedy was taken to the Okmulgee County Jail for violating the terms of his probation on an assault and battery...
Fire in Foyil under investigation
FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
KTUL
Tulsa County announces date for Gilcrease Expressway to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A project 50 years in the making, the Gilcrease Expressway will open to drivers Monday at 2 p.m., according to Tulsa County Engineering. Construction began in October 2019 on the five mile, four-lane divided highway that will make traveling across town easier. The expressway connects...
1 Killed In Crash In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow police say one person is dead after a crash near West Kenosha Street and North Olive Avenue on Thursday evening. According to the police, the deadly crashed involved two vehicles. Police have net yet released details on what led to the crash, but say that an investigation is...
Tulsa Fire Department mourns loss of Tulsa firefighter
Tulsa Fire Department mourns loss of firefighter. Chief says department is devastated after learning of the loss of the Captain
Deadly crash under investigation in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (11/11; 9:54) — FOX23 has learned the name of the man who died in a car crash in Broken Arrow Thursday night. Broken Arrow Police said Friday night that 57-year-old Patrick Ray was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after he crashed into an eastbound car turning left.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH
OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
publicradiotulsa.org
Early snow for Tulsa?
A strong upper level storm system will move into the Southern Plains on Monday. Areas of rain will spread into the area Monday morning, likely transitioning to snow in some areas Monday afternoon and evening. Although specific snow amounts are somewhat uncertain, there remains the potential for a swath of accumulating snow across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, especially in the higher elevations of northwest Arkansas.
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa school bus backs into car, nobody hurt
A bus on its way to Holmes Park Elementary backed into another car during its route this morning, according to witnesses at the scene. The accident happened at the intersection of Independence and McKinley, around 8:25 am. Sara Lemmon, the neighbor of the other driver, said she saw the whole...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
fourstateshomepage.com
Missing Jay man found in floodwaters
STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
kjrh.com
Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record
VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Seen on Charges of Domestic Abuse
A Tulsa woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging domestic abuse by simple assault. According to an affidavit, when the responding officer arrived in Bartlesville there was a mother and daughter in the living room of the home and the mother had fresh injuries on her nose and left arm.
960 The Ref
Body with gunshot found in search for Tulsa massacre victims
A second body of a possible victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been found to have a gunshot wound, according to the city. “Forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed last week contained one victim with a gunshot wound,” according to a statement late Friday from city spokesperson Carson Colvin.
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
KTUL
Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
Gunshot Wound Discovered In Victim Exhumed From Oaklawn Cemetery
The City of Tulsa is reporting that a victim with a gunshot wound was among the remains exhumed last week at Oaklawn Cemetary. According to the city's most recent 1921 Graves Investigation Update, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed contained a victim with a gunshot wound. They say a bullet core was removed from the victim's skull and that they believe the victim to be an adult male. The gunshot victim was buried in a plain casket in the Original 18 Potter's Field area, according to the report.
