Abrdn share price has been in a strong bullish comeback. It has risen by more than 37% from the lowest level this year. Abrdn is the fourth most shorted company in the UK. The Abrdn (LON: ABDN) share price has staged a strong recovery in the past few weeks. It rose to a high of 180p, which was the highest level since June 8 of this year. It has jumped by more than 37% from the lowest level this year.

2 DAYS AGO