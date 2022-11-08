Read full article on original website
How American customers were saved from the FTX mess
FTX is insolvent with hole on balance sheet reportedly as big as $8 billion. American customers unaffected as FTX US continues to process withdrawals. Have American customers have been saved by strict regulators?. After a period of silence that felt like an eternity – after all, a day in crypto...
BREAKING: FTX files for bankruptcy, SBF resigns as CEO
Beleagured crypto exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned from his role. FTX halted customer withdrawals this week and attempts to stay afloat via a deal with Binance fell through. FTX, until recently thought to be one of cryptocurrency’s top platforms, has...
Inery Token $INR Goes Live on BitMart Exchange
Singapore, Singapore, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire. $INR is live on BitMart Exchange after several strategic partnerships and a successful listing on Huobi Global. The deposit feature opened on November 9, and the trading feature is set to open on November 11. The BitMart listing comes after the community’s request and voting to list the $INR token on the exchange.
Update: On-chain data suggests FTX has resumed withdrawals
FTX seems to be allowing customer withdrawals after halting them earlier this week. On-chain data shows users have made withdrawals, with huge sums being moved off the exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried says he’ll do everything to “do right” by FTX customers – but that’s no guarantee.
BNB price movement after Binance reveals $69B in crypto reserves
The company released wallet addresses that feature $69 billion in crypto reserves. Out of them, Binance holds 475K BTC, alongside many other cryptocurrencies. In the last 24 hours, the value of the BNB cryptocurrency increased by 14%. Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of volume and even features...
This Cathie Wood stock is up 30% on Thursday: sell into the strength?
Unity Software Inc issues encouraging guidance for the future. Needham analyst reiterates his "buy" rating on the Unity stock. The Cathie Wood stock is still down about 80% for the year. Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) is up 30% on Thursday after the videogame-engine developer reported narrower than expected loss...
FTX’s implosion ‘is a massive setback’ for crypto, Kraken CEO says
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says FTX's implosion is a huge setback and it will take years to undo the damage. Powell says the collapse and the hoodwinking that's taken place could see regulators use it as an excuse. The Kraken CEO's comments came as Binance walked away from the intention...
OKX lists The Mars Token metaverse project
The Mars Metaverse token MRST is now on crypto exchange OKX. OKX is one of crypto's most reputable platforms. The Mars Metaverse is a metaverse-focused game platform developed by Mars Labs. OKX, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has listed Mars Token (MRST) – the native token of...
Top DEX tokens to buy after CEXs run into liquidity issues
Centralized exchanges have been running into liquidity and service issues. UNI saw a difference in its value by 61%, XLM by 40%, and CAKE by 40% in the last seven days. These cryptocurrencies are being looked at as alternatives to centralized exchange token offerings. Uniswap (UNI/USD), Stellar (XLM/USD), and PancakeSwap...
Best currency pairs to buy as inflation cooled down in October
US dollar is sold accross the board, but more is expected after today's report. The most important economic report of the week, the US inflation data, was released earlier today. As it turned out, in October, inflation rose, but not as much as expected. In other words, it is cooling...
Crypto deviates from stocks for third time this year
Three deviations have occurred: collapse of Terra, Celsius and now FTX. Volatility remains significantly higher than equities, as below charts show. The collapse of one of the industry’s key exchanges, FTX, has thrown the entire market into disarray (deep dive here). With a hole on the balance sheet of reportedly up to $8 billion, the markets have wobbled again.
What made Doximity stock pop up 25% this morning?
Doximity Inc reports solid revenue growth for its second quarter. The company announced a $70 million stock buyback programme. Doximity stock is still down about 45% from its year-to-date high. Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) is up about 25% on Friday after the online network for medical professionals reported encouraging results...
McDonald’s breaks out to a new high. A time to buy the stock?
McDonald's is a good dividend and defensive buy. The stock broke past a key resistance. McDonald's could face a correction toward the $267 zone and open buy entries. Are you looking for a good stock to buy in the restaurant industry in a recession-troubled economy? McDonald Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is one such stock. The stock has a return of 2.43% year-to-date, compared to -18.54% for the composite S&P 500. A recent breakout for the stock could welcome a new high, and you will want to take advantage of it.
Opinion: here’s how you should play the markets through year-end
U.S. Consumer prices weren't up as much as expected in October. Reasons why the U.S. stocks could rally into the end of the year. The benchmark S&P 500 index ended over 5.0% up on Thursday. S&P 500 ended more than 5.0% up on Thursday after the U.S. Bureau of Labour...
Centrica share price recovery gains steam: Is it a buy?
Centrica stock price has surged to the highest point since September. It has jumped by over 30% from its lowest level in October. Centrica will start to repurchase 5% of its stock soon. Centrica (LON: CNA) share price has staged a strong recovery as energy and power companies thrive. The...
Abrdn share price forecast after staging a strong recovery
Abrdn share price has been in a strong bullish comeback. It has risen by more than 37% from the lowest level this year. Abrdn is the fourth most shorted company in the UK. The Abrdn (LON: ABDN) share price has staged a strong recovery in the past few weeks. It rose to a high of 180p, which was the highest level since June 8 of this year. It has jumped by more than 37% from the lowest level this year.
Intel shares no longer have any meaningful upside: JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst double downgrades Intel shares to "underweight". Harlan Sur says the stock needs another 12-18 months to turnaround. Intel's share price has already been cut nearly in half this year. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has been cut nearly in half this year and a JPMorgan analyst says you shouldn’t...
VIDEO: Blockchain and elections | Jake Yocom-Piatt
Brazil's presidential election used blockchain to combat misinformation. We chat to Jake Yocom-Piatt on the Invezz podcast about how Decred helped. We talk about the future of voting, elections and whether blockchain could actually make a difference here. Amid election week in the US, it felt topical to look at...
Pro: ‘S&P 500 in a recession is fairly valued at 2,800 to 3,200’
Carnivore Trading's Dutch Masters says we're still in a bear market. He explains why in an interview with TDA Network's Nicole Petallides. S&P 500 has now recovered more than 10% versus its low last month. S&P 500 is breathing a much-awaited sigh of relief after the monthly inflation data came...
EUR/USD price forecast after the latest US inflation report
EUR/USD rally should continue with 1.10 in sight by the end of the year. 1.04 is the first level of resistance for the EUR/USD and a move beyond should trigger more stops. The story of the week, and perhaps of Q4 2022, is inflation cooling off in the United States. Higher inflation drove the US dollar higher for most of the year, and each report disappointed.
