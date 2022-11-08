ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies' Payroll as MLB Free Agency Begins

A ton of money comes off Phillies' payroll as MLB free agency begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The five-day window preventing MLB free agents from signing with new teams ends Thursday, though there won't be the same sort of mad dash as in the NFL or NBA where top names come off the board in the first 48 hours.
Chicago Tribune

Why the Chicago Cubs restructured their hitting coach setup on the big-league staff — plus updates on Willson Contreras’ and Drew Smyly’s futures

Hitting coach instability has been a staple of the Chicago Cubs big-league staff over the last decade. The Cubs believe they have created a more extensive coaching staff structure that will yield better cohesion and collaboration. Greg Brown lasted only one season in the lead hitting coach role, replaced by Dustin Kelly late last month shortly after Kelly became the organization’s minor-league ...
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster

Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
NBC Philadelphia

Matthew McConaughey ‘Exploring the Possibility' of Becoming Washington Commanders Owner, Source Says

Matthew McConaughey is interested in "becoming an investor/co-owner" of the Washington Commanders, a source close to the Oscar-winning actor told NBC News on Tuesday. McConaughey is "exploring that possibility either leading a team or joining one" in a bid to purchase the embattled and storied NFL franchise, the source added. The actor is in the "early stages and is looking at all his options," according to the source.
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: November 9

1950 - Sam Jethroe of the Boston Braves is named as Rookie of the Year for the National League. Jethroe, at 31 years of age, is the oldest rookie to win the award. 1925 - The Brooklyn Robins claim Rabbit Maranville off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs. 1937 -...
CBS Philly

MLB free agency: 2 things Phillies should do this offseason

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shortly after the Philadelphia Phillies' season came to an end last Saturday, Bryce Harper held court with reporters in the Houston locker room. The Phillies' magical postseason had just ended with the Astros winning their second championship in six years and Harper still searching for his first World Series ring.Harper made a declaration that Phillies fans have heard before. The 2021 NL MVP expects the Phils to be busy this winter."This is going to be the same team next year with a couple more pieces I'd imagine," Harper told reporters. "Dave Dombrowski is our guy. John Middleton understands...
NBC Philadelphia

Brooklyn Nets Hiring of Jacque Vaughn Sends NBA Twitter Into Frenzy

Brooklyn Nets hiring of Jacque Vaughn sends NBA Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA world is filled with questions and confusion as the Brooklyn Nets announced they are hiring Jacque Vaughn as the new head coach. Since the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on...
NBC Philadelphia

Watch Meek Mill Accidentally Trip Ref During Sixers Game

Meek Mill accidentally trips ref during Sixers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There clearly wasn't enough leg room at the 76ers bench for Meek Mill on Monday. The Philadelphia rapper, who had his legs stretched out on the side of the court, accidentally sent an NBA referee skidding...
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers Show Off ‘Brotherly Love' With 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms

Sixers release City Edition uniforms that highlight 'Brotherly Love' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. For their 2022-23 City Edition uniforms, the Sixers decided to highlight Philadelphia's origins. The team officially released City Edition jerseys Thursday morning with "City of Brotherly Love" printed across the chest. Philadelphia natives Dawn Staley,...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Trea Turner highlight reel

Trea Turner figures to be one of the most sought-after MLB free agents this offseason. The 30-year-old shortstop has been one of the best players in baseball both at his position and by and large over his eight-year career. He’ll command a lot of money and probably for good reason.

