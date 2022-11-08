Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies' Payroll as MLB Free Agency Begins
A ton of money comes off Phillies' payroll as MLB free agency begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The five-day window preventing MLB free agents from signing with new teams ends Thursday, though there won't be the same sort of mad dash as in the NFL or NBA where top names come off the board in the first 48 hours.
Why the Chicago Cubs restructured their hitting coach setup on the big-league staff — plus updates on Willson Contreras’ and Drew Smyly’s futures
Hitting coach instability has been a staple of the Chicago Cubs big-league staff over the last decade. The Cubs believe they have created a more extensive coaching staff structure that will yield better cohesion and collaboration. Greg Brown lasted only one season in the lead hitting coach role, replaced by Dustin Kelly late last month shortly after Kelly became the organization’s minor-league ...
Yardbarker
Paul Goldscmidt Wins 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award Over Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & More Finalists
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and MVP finalist Paul Goldschmidt was voted the winner of the 2022 National League Hank Aaron Award. Goldschmidt bested Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and five other finalists. Betts and Freeman were the Dodgers’ first finalists since Corey Seager in 2020....
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
San Francisco Giants expect to be big-time spenders in MLB free agency
Fresh off a disappointing 81-81 season, the San Francisco Giants have been linked to multiple big-name players set to hit
NBC Philadelphia
Matthew McConaughey ‘Exploring the Possibility' of Becoming Washington Commanders Owner, Source Says
Matthew McConaughey is interested in "becoming an investor/co-owner" of the Washington Commanders, a source close to the Oscar-winning actor told NBC News on Tuesday. McConaughey is "exploring that possibility either leading a team or joining one" in a bid to purchase the embattled and storied NFL franchise, the source added. The actor is in the "early stages and is looking at all his options," according to the source.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: November 9
1950 - Sam Jethroe of the Boston Braves is named as Rookie of the Year for the National League. Jethroe, at 31 years of age, is the oldest rookie to win the award. 1925 - The Brooklyn Robins claim Rabbit Maranville off of waivers from the Chicago Cubs. 1937 -...
MLB free agency: 2 things Phillies should do this offseason
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Shortly after the Philadelphia Phillies' season came to an end last Saturday, Bryce Harper held court with reporters in the Houston locker room. The Phillies' magical postseason had just ended with the Astros winning their second championship in six years and Harper still searching for his first World Series ring.Harper made a declaration that Phillies fans have heard before. The 2021 NL MVP expects the Phils to be busy this winter."This is going to be the same team next year with a couple more pieces I'd imagine," Harper told reporters. "Dave Dombrowski is our guy. John Middleton understands...
NBC Philadelphia
Brooklyn Nets Hiring of Jacque Vaughn Sends NBA Twitter Into Frenzy
Brooklyn Nets hiring of Jacque Vaughn sends NBA Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA world is filled with questions and confusion as the Brooklyn Nets announced they are hiring Jacque Vaughn as the new head coach. Since the Nets parted ways with Steve Nash on...
MLB games today: MLB offseason schedule
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. Related: Get Paramount Plus
NBC Philadelphia
Watch Meek Mill Accidentally Trip Ref During Sixers Game
Meek Mill accidentally trips ref during Sixers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There clearly wasn't enough leg room at the 76ers bench for Meek Mill on Monday. The Philadelphia rapper, who had his legs stretched out on the side of the court, accidentally sent an NBA referee skidding...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers Show Off ‘Brotherly Love' With 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms
Sixers release City Edition uniforms that highlight 'Brotherly Love' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. For their 2022-23 City Edition uniforms, the Sixers decided to highlight Philadelphia's origins. The team officially released City Edition jerseys Thursday morning with "City of Brotherly Love" printed across the chest. Philadelphia natives Dawn Staley,...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Trea Turner highlight reel
Trea Turner figures to be one of the most sought-after MLB free agents this offseason. The 30-year-old shortstop has been one of the best players in baseball both at his position and by and large over his eight-year career. He’ll command a lot of money and probably for good reason.
Comments / 0