Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The nation’s last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down...
Hobbs lead over Lake narrows with 93 percent of votes counted
Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead over Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s gubernatorial race has narrowed to just 1 percentage point with 93 percent of the state’s vote tallied. The two candidates are now separated by just 26,000 votes, five days after last week’s election. Hobbs’ lead stood at about 36,000 votes earlier in the day.
