Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead over Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s gubernatorial race has narrowed to just 1 percentage point with 93 percent of the state’s vote tallied. The two candidates are now separated by just 26,000 votes, five days after last week’s election. Hobbs’ lead stood at about 36,000 votes earlier in the day.
