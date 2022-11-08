Read full article on original website
Cold Air Filters In, Lake Effect Snow Saturday Night Into Sunday
JAMESTOWN – A cold front that moved through Friday night will usher in chillier weather for the weekend and the foreseeable future. Widespread rain from the remains of Nicole have all but pushed off to the East as of Saturday morning. This will lead to cloudy skies through the early afternoon hours. Rain showers will once again pick back up through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be warm enough that precipitation should stay all rain with some wet snow flakes possible on the higher hill tops.
National Weather Service To Host Winter SkyWarn Spotter Training
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo will be holding a winter storm spotter training session on Tuesday, November 15 in Mayville. The training will take place at the Chautauqua County Municipal Building in Mayville at 7 p.m. The session is free to attend but registration is required.
Late Season Brush Fires Keep Crews Busy In Chautauqua County
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – Around a half-a-dozen late season brush fires kept first responders in Chautauqua County busy. From the Town of Hanover, to Sherman, to Frewsburg crews had their hands full on Thursday afternoon. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. off of Bragg Road...
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Newly Installed Display Lights Up The Night On Jamestown’s Waterfront
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to turn what otherwise could be an overlooked infrastructure element into a vibrant nighttime display is complete. Newly installed light displays are now in place at several landmarks around Jamestown’s waterfront. While officials have been testing the feature over the...
Fire Heavily Damages Sunset Bay Garage
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a garage fire in a northern Chautauqua County community. On Wednesday afternoon, several area fire crews responded to the lakeside community of Sunset Bay. The Sunset Bay Fire Company found heavy fire fully engulfing...
Cleanup Continues Following A Major Water Main Break In Mayville
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Cleanup work continues following a major water main break at the Chautauqua County Office Building in Mayville. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced on Friday that the temporary changes to county operations at the Hall R. Clothier (HRC) Building at 7 N. Erie St. in Mayville, N.Y. will continue through November 18,
Jamestown Emergency Homeless Shelters Set To Be Instated Soon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – City of Jamestown officials are currently setting up two emergency homeless shelters, with plans to open before temperatures take a dive. There will be a total of two shelters, one at Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at 515 East 7th Street, and another at the Gateway Center on Water Street. Combined, each will house close to 30 beds.
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
Area World War II Veteran Honored
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area World War II Veteran was honored by his friends and family on Veterans Day. Charlie Walsh signed up to serve in the second World War, alongside his brothers. Working on a “Liberty Ship” Walsh was part of an exclusive group,...
Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
Chautauqua County Man Faces Several Drug, Weapons Charges
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County man faces several drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop and subsequent narcotics investigation this week. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Alexander Latta on Tuesday after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic infraction on Burton Road in the Town of Ripley.
Dunkirk Woman Arrested, Faces Felony Charges In Assault Of Child
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — A City of Dunkirk woman has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly causing serious injury to a child. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Titiana Berrios on Thursday. While details of the incident were withheld,...
Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Alleged Jamestown Drug Trafficking Op.
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old woman has plead guilty to her alleged role in a drug trafficking operation in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Rachelle Allison pleaded guilty to federal charges. It was alleged that Allison worked with her then boyfriend, Ryan...
Route 394 In Randolph Named After Staff Sergeant David Textor
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – A measure renaming Route 394 in the Town of Randolph as the “Staff Sergeant David Textor Memorial Highway” has been signed into law. Governor Hochul signed the measure on Friday. The bill was sponsored by Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph M. Giglio.
Accused Area Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Role In Fatal Overdose
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to selling fentanyl, which lead to a fatal overdose in 2020. The U.S. Attorney Office says 30-year-old Garson Butcher entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. He was charged by the DEA, with assistance from Jamestown Police, federally with distribution of fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises.
