JAMESTOWN – A cold front that moved through Friday night will usher in chillier weather for the weekend and the foreseeable future. Widespread rain from the remains of Nicole have all but pushed off to the East as of Saturday morning. This will lead to cloudy skies through the early afternoon hours. Rain showers will once again pick back up through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be warm enough that precipitation should stay all rain with some wet snow flakes possible on the higher hill tops.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO