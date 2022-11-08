ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Giants safety hopes to re-sign and stay in New York

Julian Love wants to stick around. The New York Giants safety would like to remain a member of the team. Giants general manager Joe Schoen said last week that he was opening up a window for contract negotiations with soon-to-be free agents. However, the bye-week is over and nothing has been negotiated with Love.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote

Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his young wide receivers on multiple occasions since the offseason, and the way the quarterback has handled things is reportedly bothering some in Green Bay. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his latest insider column on Wednesday that Rodgers has created some tension by...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker

The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

Reynolds, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad. He later joined the Falcons in November of 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bills have strong contingency plan at QB if Josh Allen has to miss time

The Buffalo Bills have a great contingency plan if quarterback Josh Allen misses time on the field. With the possible MVP candidate dealing with a UCL injury in his elbow, there is a possibility he will miss Sunday's game against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Journeyman quarterback Case Keenum would take...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen has funny reaction to media filming practice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was playing some games with the media on Friday amid speculation about the health of his injured elbow. Allen is firmly questionable due to an elbow injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets. The Bills have largely shielded Allen from speculation about his status and the media has not gotten any real glimpses of him around practice, as he has not been a full participant.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Geno Smith has great response to Russell Wilson high knees question

Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have been arguably the two most surprising quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but for much different reasons. That does not mean the Seattle Seahawks star is interested in taking shots at his predecessor. The Seahawks traveled overseas this week to prepare to face the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. linked with Ravens

Jeremy Fowler has become the latest ESPN personality to link free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with the 6-3 Baltimore Ravens. "This isn't a receiver-friendly offense, but with Rashod Bateman out, Beckham might vibe with a Lamar Jackson connection," Fowler said for a piece published Wednesday morning. Fowler offered his...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Najee Harris

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the Bengals were mentioned as an under-the-radar team to land WR Odell Beckham Jr. when he polled sources from other teams. New Ravens LB Roquan Smith doesn’t see any holes in the defense and believes that it is full of playmakers who are capable of taking the team far this season.
Yardbarker

The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
