Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Washoe County's ballot counting livestream goes down overnight
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The livestream which captures four angles of ballot counting in Washoe County went down Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The county said the livestream computer application lost connection at 11:24 p.m. on Nov. 9. Spokeswoman Bethany Drysdale said all staff had gone home for the night about an hour prior to the disconnection. Staff did not return to the office until 7 a.m. on Thursday and connection was restored at 7:53 a.m., according to Drysdale.
mynews4.com
Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office plans to add more workers next election cycle
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — With one of the highest turnouts for a midterm election so far, the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office says they will make some adjustments for the next election cycle to help speed up voting and results. Washoe County is seeing there's a strong preference...
mynews4.com
Here's how many mail-in ballots are still left to be counted in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The rush of Election Day 2022 is over, but it's still too early to call major statewide and local races because there are still tens of thousands of mail ballots left to be counted in Washoe County. Update as of 12:00...
mynews4.com
Washoe County schools delayed on Wednesday
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Winter weather conditions have led to some closures and delays at northern Nevada schools and Tahoe area schools on Wednesday, Nov. 9. There will be a two-hour delay at all Washoe County School District schools due to hazardous weather and...
Comments / 0