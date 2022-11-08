Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kjzz.com
College Football Panel: Utes, Cougars, Aggies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes top running backs are all hurt, but is one of the late season surprises actually one of their best running backs, no matter who is healthy?. Do the Cougars have the best player in the state? The college football panel can't come to a consensus.
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
kjzz.com
Snowbasin announces earliest opening in resort's history
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Snowbasin Resort has announced its earliest opening on record. Resort officials shared that they will be moving up their opening day to Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. It will be the earliest the resort has opened in its over 80 years of operation. Related...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Special tribute held in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A special tribute was held Friday in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz. Friends, family, and former co-workers gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper to celebrate his life. Ortiz, 68, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, according to...
kjzz.com
Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
kjzz.com
Holiday meals distributed to over 100 Utah military families on Veterans Day
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Over 100 Utah military families received holiday meals thanks to an annual Holiday Meals for Military program. "It is a tangible way to express gratitude to those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans and are often far from loved ones during the holiday season," organizers said in a press release.
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
kjzz.com
Family that lost everything in West Jordan home explosion plans to rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple, whose house blew up and burnt to the ground, is starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. Last Thursday the West Jordan home of Michael and Crystal Kelly exploded and fire quickly spread through most of the home collapsing the roof, blowing out windows and melting the floor into the basement.
kjzz.com
Community gathers to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The community came together to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi Thursday night. The owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake died on Sept. 20 due to cancer at the age of 76. His celebration of life was held at the Cathedral of...
kjzz.com
Centerville collision brings back painful memories for North Salt Lake family
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A North Salt Lake family is asking for more awareness after a teenage girl was critically injured in Centerville Wednesday. Police say the girl was in a crosswalk when she was struck by an 82-year-old driver. The girl is now in critical condition at Intermountain Medical Center.
kjzz.com
Businessman says SLC councilman defamed him over 'queer person of color' remarks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Businessman Bob Danielson said he's been "criminally defamed" by a Salt Lake City councilman, who he insists, is not doing enough about crime and alleged selective building permits. The councilman is Darin Mano, who declined comment on the allegations Thursday, but at a recent...
kjzz.com
Security footage shows missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The teens were found early Friday, authorities said. The original story continues below. Two missing runaway teens from Spanish Fork were spotted through security footage in Salt Lake Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the teens...
kjzz.com
Thanksgiving plans changing for many over high turkey, grocery prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Turkeys may be off the Thanksgiving menu for many people across the United States. Dwindling supplies, avian flu, higher demand and higher feed costs have contributed to a spike in prices. In their Turkey Market News Report released Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture...
kjzz.com
UDOT officials announce alternatives to help reduce traffic on I-15 from SLC to Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UDOT has announced possible alternatives to help reduce traffic on I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington. Some are rather straight forward, but others could require some getting used to. This is the preliminary alternatives stage of the project. The goal of the project is...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Korean War Veterans honored during 67th annual Veterans Day Concert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Friday night was the 67th Annual Veterans Day Concert. The show was held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. This year's show honored the Korean War Veterans. The Utah National Guard's 23rd Army band played and a combined Granite School...
kjzz.com
ROTC student carrying rifle causes confusion, temporary lockout at Herriman High School
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — An ROTC student on Wednesday afternoon caused some confusion that lead to a temporary lockout of Herriman High School. According to Herriman Police Department, a citizen reportedly saw a male grab a "ceremonial" rifle out of his car in the school's parking lot. Officers said...
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after threatening Salt Lake business with fake hand grenade
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he made threats at a business and left a fake hand grenade. Police responded to the scene at 5725 W Amelia Earhard Drive at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of the threats. They...
kjzz.com
Public comments show majority of people against Gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a long study and public comment period, UDOT announced in August that they prefer a Gondola to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon. This has caused controversy after the decision appeared to be unpopular. Part of the decision-making process was the ability for...
kjzz.com
WATCH: UHP cams show car colliding with trooper's vehicle as he responds to separate crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released dash cam and cage cam footage of the moment a car lost control. on Tuesday had to close all lanes on I-215 South through Taylorsville multiple times after a crash at a bend in the highway soon involved multiple vehicles -- including a UHP cruiser.
Comments / 0