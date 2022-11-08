ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kjzz.com

College Football Panel: Utes, Cougars, Aggies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes top running backs are all hurt, but is one of the late season surprises actually one of their best running backs, no matter who is healthy?. Do the Cougars have the best player in the state? The college football panel can't come to a consensus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Snowbasin announces earliest opening in resort's history

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Snowbasin Resort has announced its earliest opening on record. Resort officials shared that they will be moving up their opening day to Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. It will be the earliest the resort has opened in its over 80 years of operation. Related...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Holiday meals distributed to over 100 Utah military families on Veterans Day

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Over 100 Utah military families received holiday meals thanks to an annual Holiday Meals for Military program. "It is a tangible way to express gratitude to those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans and are often far from loved ones during the holiday season," organizers said in a press release.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Family that lost everything in West Jordan home explosion plans to rebuild

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple, whose house blew up and burnt to the ground, is starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. Last Thursday the West Jordan home of Michael and Crystal Kelly exploded and fire quickly spread through most of the home collapsing the roof, blowing out windows and melting the floor into the basement.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Security footage shows missing Spanish Fork teens in Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The teens were found early Friday, authorities said. The original story continues below. Two missing runaway teens from Spanish Fork were spotted through security footage in Salt Lake Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the teens...
SPANISH FORK, UT
kjzz.com

Thanksgiving plans changing for many over high turkey, grocery prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Turkeys may be off the Thanksgiving menu for many people across the United States. Dwindling supplies, avian flu, higher demand and higher feed costs have contributed to a spike in prices. In their Turkey Market News Report released Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture...
UTAH STATE

